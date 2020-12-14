Hannah Giles to Join Sister Emily at Wyoming in 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Oswego, Illinois native Hannah Giles has signed an NLI to swim at the University of Wyoming in 2021-22. She will overlap two years with her older sister Emily Giles, an all-conference 200 backstroker for the Cowgirls.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Wyoming!! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for all their support. I can’t wait to be a Cowgirl!!🤠”

Giles is a senior at Oswego High School. She competes for Oswego Co-Op and the club team Delta Aquatics. She specializes mainly in fly, free, and IM. She swam fly at Sectionals in the 2019-20 high school season, placing 13th with 59.32. She recently notched her best time in the 100 fly, going 58.06 at the 2020 IHSA Girls Sectional Meet for a 10th-place finish.

Giles dropped massive amounts of time in November at the Delta Time Trials. She was just off her lifetime best in the 200 free with 1:56.92 but she slashed 3.3 seconds off her 200 back time and 4.9 seconds off her previous PB in the 200 fly. In the summer of 2019, she took home 6 new best times at the Illinois Swimming LSC Senior Long Course Championships, including the 100 fly (1:07.76), 200 fly (2:35.28), 400 free (4:40.92), 800 free (9:41.92), 1500 free (18:29.47), and 400 IM (5:33.28). She finished 16th in the 1500 and 26th in the 400 free.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 58.06

200 fly – 2:09.94

50 free – 25.41

100 free – 54.34

200 free – 1:56.48

200 back – 2:15.27

Giles will suit up for the Cowgirls with Lauren Swartz, Maisyn Klimczak, and Sydney Metzler in the class of 2025 next fall.

Ready to rock in the Brown & Gold. ✍️ Hannah Giles #NSD21 | #OneWyoming pic.twitter.com/5a5QBN430W — Wyoming Swimming & Diving (@wyo_swimdive) November 11, 2020

