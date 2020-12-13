Ellie Waldrep Swims 1:55.52 200 Back on Final Day of Baylor School Meet

2020 18 & Under Swimming Championship Meet – Chattanooga

December 11-13, 2020

Baylor School Natatorium, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

USA Swimming Meet Central

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 18 & Under Swimming Championship Meet”

The Baylor School’s three-day invite finished its final session of the weekend this morning, with swimmers competing in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 1650 free. The meet was set up to give athletes the opportunity to compete for times for what is traditionally the Winter Juniors Championship meet.

The morning was started off by a huge swim from 18-year old Auburn commit Ellie Waldrep in the 200 back. Waldrep dropped over a second to finish with a time of 1:55.52. The swim makes her the 5th fastest girl in the event going into the final weekend in which times are eligible for the Virtual Winter Juniors meet. The swim would have also earned her a spot in the C-final at last year’s SEC Championships.

The top time from the men’s 200 back came from Drew Hitchcock. The 15-year old finished with a time of 1:51.91.

Swimming the fastest time by a wide margin in the women’s 100 free was 17-year old Lydia Bohannon. She finished just off of her lifetime best, touching in 54.84.

In the men’s 100 free Daniel Snyder finished with the fastest time. The 17-year old dropped over two seconds in the event, touching in 47.80.

The women’s 200 breast was a tight race between 15-year old Lillie Boggs and 18-year old Breanna Belcher. Boggs ended up pulling off the win by just .35, touching in 2:21.06. While Belcher finished second, her time of 2:21.41 marks a second and a half improvement from her previous best.

Charlie Han finished with the fastest time in the men’s 200 breast, touching in 2:03.35. That was an over two-second improvement from his previous best time in the event.

The men’s 200 fly featured a tight race between Drew Hitchcock and Josean Massucco. Hitchcock came out with the win, marking the second event on the day he finished with the top time. He finished in 1:49.05, while Massucco was just behind him in 1:49.23.

Lillie Boggs was the fastest finisher in the women’s 1650 free. The 15-year old finished with a time of 17:24.36.

After finishing as the runner-up in the 200 fly, Josean Massucco had a huge swim in the 1650 free, dropping over seven seconds. The 16-year old finished in 15:48.82. That time is good for the 20th fastest time in the Virtual Winter Juniors meet going into this weekend.