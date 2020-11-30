Multi-Site 18 & Under National Winter Championships To Kick Off Tuesday

2020 18 & Under Winter Championships

December 1-13, 2020

Multi-site

Short Course Yards (SCY)

The 2020 version of USA Swimming’s Winter Junior Championships, termed the 18 & Under Winter Championships, is set to kick off on Tuesday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will run for two weeks, December 1-13, with an unlimited number of meets counting towards the final results.

Any sanctioned, approved, or observed swims in short course yards done within the stated dates will be included, and USA Swimming will feature a widget leaderboard on its website that will update as soon as eligible results are entered in its database.

The organization ran a somewhat similar format for the U.S. Open in mid-November, where athletes competed from nine different sites across the country with results being combined.

Swimmers will only be allowed to have their six highest-placing events count towards the official 18 & Under Winter Championship results, though they will be permitted to race a given event as many times as they want to optimize their result. Therefore, it doesn’t matter if a swimmer’s fastest time comes out of a prelim session, for example. Their quickest time will count towards the official results.

There will also will be no specified age categories, relays, or altitude adjustments applied to any results.

Another important note is that only swimmers who have previously achieved the time standards will have their results count towards the meet. You can check out the standards below:

