Multi-Site 18 & Under National Winter Championships To Kick Off Tuesday

2020 18 & Under Winter Championships
- December 1-13, 2020
- Multi-site
- Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Meet Central
- Meet Info
The 2020 version of USA Swimming’s Winter Junior Championships, termed the 18 & Under Winter Championships, is set to kick off on Tuesday.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will run for two weeks, December 1-13, with an unlimited number of meets counting towards the final results.
Any sanctioned, approved, or observed swims in short course yards done within the stated dates will be included, and USA Swimming will feature a widget leaderboard on its website that will update as soon as eligible results are entered in its database.
The organization ran a somewhat similar format for the U.S. Open in mid-November, where athletes competed from nine different sites across the country with results being combined.
Swimmers will only be allowed to have their six highest-placing events count towards the official 18 & Under Winter Championship results, though they will be permitted to race a given event as many times as they want to optimize their result. Therefore, it doesn’t matter if a swimmer’s fastest time comes out of a prelim session, for example. Their quickest time will count towards the official results.
There will also will be no specified age categories, relays, or altitude adjustments applied to any results.
Another important note is that only swimmers who have previously achieved the time standards will have their results count towards the meet. You can check out the standards below:
For more information on the event, click here.
I love this idea
It’s a shame we won’t get to see swimmers from NJ, CT, and other places that have stopped youth sports
Oregon 🙁
California is about to shut everything down, again.
Which states are having these meets there is no info in USA swimming?
One would probably have to look LSC by LSC and update frequently to get a count of meets.
So far, I’ve heard of CO and Wisconsin, fingers crossed.
anyone can have a meet and the times count towards the “18&U championships leaderboard”. as long as sports are allowed to happen in that state. But in NJ, CT, some parts of CA, and other areas of the country sports are shutting down so they can’t swim.
I remember back when they announced these time standards being surprised that they were slower than Futures cuts. Anyone know why they didn’t just use winter junior cuts?
In the intent of the meet as something resembling a Winter Juniors, the cuts become essentially irrelevant. Swimmers without cuts can race at the same meets and in the same heats as swimmers with cuts. The only reason to put cuts on it is to put some kind of bounds on whose results get scraped into the standings widget.
With no “meet size” to worry about, there’s no real reason to make the cuts any harder than they have to be.
My thought was the slower times are giving those who had been reasonably close but haven’t had a championship meet in over a year to compete without opening it wide open. I also presume in some LSCs there wouldn’t even be a full A final of Jr’s qualifiers and it would be a very small meet. These cuts are still pulling the top of an LSC without it being so competitive nobody is there.