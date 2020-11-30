Wisconsin HS Division 2 Champion Hallory Domnick Signs NLI with Northern Iowa

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hallory Domnick, a high school senior from Green Bay, Wisconsin, has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Northern Iowa beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Northern Iowa!! I’m so thankful for this opportunity and couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, coaches, teammates, and friends. Looking forward to the next chapter in my life! GO PANTHERS💜💛“

Domnick is a senior at Ashwaubenon High School; she swims year-round with Ashwaubenon Swim Club and specializes in free, fly, and IM. She is captain of the high school team this year and owns school and program records in five events. At the 2019 WIAA Girls Division 2 State Meet last November, Domnick won the 500 free (5:04.85), was runner-up in the 100 fly (57.61), led off the 2nd-place 400 free relay (53.95), and swam fly (26.29) on the 4th-place medley relay. The Ashwaubenon Jaguars finished 3rd in the team standings at the 2019 state meet.

Domnick scored a ton of PBs at the 2020 Fall Western Great Lakes Open Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center last weekend. Those included the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, 200 back, 50 fly, and 400 IM. She placed 4th in the 50 fly, 5th in the 100 fly, and 5th in the 400 IM. Most of her other PBs (500/1000/1650 free and 100 fly) come from last spring’s 2020 Wisconsin Swimming LSC Senior Short Course State Championships.

Top SCY times

50 fly – 26.69

100 fly – 57.99

200 fly – 2:07.60

50 free – 25.11

100 free – 53.94

500 free – 5:04.79

1000 free – 10:28.08

1650 free – 17:33.36

400 IM – 4:37.22

100 back – 1:01.71

200 back – 2:15.92

Domnick would have been a top-5 100 flyer on the UNI squad last year. She will overlap with sub-58 butterflyers Casey Summers and Lauren Havertape next fall.

