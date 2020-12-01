Daily Swim Coach Workout #292

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
10 x 100 @1:40 [3rd lap double pullout Breast Stroke]
2 minute explanation of next set
12 x 50 @ 2:00 25 kick/ 25 swim [starts into 12 x 50 choice, 1-6 no grab starts, 7-12 reaction starts]
12 x 25 @ 1:00 relay starts
2 minute explanation of next set
6 x 100 @1:40 [2x the following pattern: 25 Tarzan/ 75 swim freestyle breathing every 5th, then 50/50, then 75/25]
2 minute explanation of next set
1 x 500 @ 9:00 kick w/ fins [pattern: 50 fly/ 25 Cousteau, 50 free/ 25 Cousteau][Cousteau is an honorific to Jacques Cousteau and his underwater pioneering and refers to underwater kicking WITH the kickboard as if it were one of those little propellor thingys he used to use to scoot around underwater]
2 minute explanation of next set
6 x 75 @ 1:30 [1st and last lap free, middle lap coach’s surprise (underwaters, kick only, fists with legs crossed, backward free style, etc.)]
4 x 50 @ 1:00 recovery
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Tarzan is head up swimming, eyes locked forward, watching entry of hand to ensure proper entry (pinky finger angled in as opposed to thumb of pointer finger first (i.e the water polo hack stoke))
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
