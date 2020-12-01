UConn Snags Tennessee HS Finalist Hannah Jyawook for Fall 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ensworth Aquatics’ Hannah Jyawook has verbally committed to UConn’s class of 2026.

Jyawook, a junior at Independence High School in Tennessee, grew up in Michigan and trained with Club Wolverine before moving to Tennessee and Nashville Aquatic Club in 2018. She switched to Ensworth Aquatics in 2020.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Connecticut!! Thank you to my coaches, family, friends, and teammates for all the support. A special shout-out to my big brothers Spencer Jyawook and Samuel Jyawook for always supporting me. GO HUSKIES 💙💙💙💙

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:50.06

500 free – 4:51.65

1000 free – 10:03.84

1650 free – 17:02.42

200 fly – 2:05.92

200 IM – 2:06.74

400 IM – 4:24.62

Since switching to Ensworth Aquatics earlier this year, and since the beginning of the pandemic, Jyawook has gone lifetime bests in the 100 back (58.88), 200 back (2:11.50) and 100 fly (58.88). All three of those swims came from a club meet in Tennessee in mid-November.

Jyawook was the Michigan HS Division I runner-up in the 500 free (4:52.89) and third-place finisher in the 200 free (1:50.06) in fall 2018 as a freshman at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor. After moving to Tennessee, she competed at the Tennessee HS Championships just a few months later in February, finishing third in the 500 (4:53.04) and fifth in the 200 (1:50.41). At the 2020 Tennessee HS Champs, she touched sixth in the 200 free (1:52.41) and was DQ’d in the 500 free A-final.

At the 2018 Winter Junior Championships – East, Jyawook hit a lifetime best 4:51.65 in the 500 free to finish in the C-final.

UConn just moved to the Big East Conference. At the 2020 Big East Champs, Jyawook would’ve been the 500 free runner-up and top-5 in the 400 IM, 200 free and 1650 free. Last season, she would’ve been UConn’s #1 500 freestyler, too.

Jyawook is the first verbal commit for the UConn women for fall 2022.

