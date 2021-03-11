Winter Juniors Qualifier Luca Aldewereld Commits to Alfred State Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luca Aldewereld of North Royalton, OH has verbally committed to swim for Alfred State College beginning in the 2021-2022 season. He is a senior at North Royalton High School and is their swim team captain this season. He swims year-round for the Ridgewood YMCA Dolphins, one of Northeast Ohio’s oldest teams.

I chose Alfred State University because of the award winning, vocational training program and the friendly team environment. Being part of an up and coming D3 swim team was very attractive to me and I can’t wait to prove myself as a valuable teammate. GO PIONEERS!!!

Aldewereld attended Brecksville Broadview Heights High School for his freshman and sophomore years. He then moved to North Royalton High School for his final two years. As a North Royalton Bear, he has won a gold, silver, and bronze medal at the District meet, and he has qualified for the Ohio State Championships.

As a junior, he swam the 50 free and the 100 fly at the Northeast High School District DI Champs. He was runner-up in the 50 free, touching in a time of 21.40. He finished 11th in the 100 fly, taking 2.45 seconds off of his entry time to go a 52.72. Aldewereld swam the butterfly leg of North Royalton’s 200 medley relay and he anchored their 200 free relay.

A year later, the North Royalton senior won the 50 free in a time of 20.65, swimming 0.75 faster than he had as a junior. He earned a bronze medal in the 100 free, touching at 46.96. He led off his team’s 400 free relay, going a personal best time of 46.65. He also led off their 200 free relay which finished first. His 50 free met the 2019 Winter Junior Nationals qualifying standard.

Aldewereld qualified for the Ohio HS State Championships both years. Junior year he swam the 50 free, touching 19th, and senior year he touched 12th in the 50 free and 17th in the 100 free.

He is a four-time District qualifier and a three-time finalist, and he is a three-time State qualifier and one-time finalist. He has been named a National League All-Conference Athlete and was named to the All-Ohio Team. He is also an ISCA National Qualifier.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.65

100 free – 46.65

50 fly – 23.22

100 fly – 51.40

Aldewereld will be one of Alfred State’s top sprinters when he joins the team in the fall of 2021. His 50 free would have been the top time by 1.29 seconds during the 2019-2020 season, and his 100 free would have been the fastest by 1.23 seconds. He would also have been a top butterflier, leading the rankings by 1.4 seconds last season.

He would have qualified for the A-final of the 50 and 100 free and the 100 fly at the 2020 Allegheny Mountain.

He will be joining free and fly specialist Jazz Widney as a member of the Pioneers’ class of 2025.

