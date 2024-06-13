William Yang Makes First Olympic Roster Only 1 Year After Back Surgery To Remove Benign Tumor

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 46.80, Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024

Australian Record – 47.04, Cameron McEvoy, 2016

Oceanic Record – 47.04, Cameron McEvoy, 2016

Commonwealth Record – 47.04, Cameron McEvoy, 2016

All Comers Record – 47.04, Cameron McEvoy, 2016

Swim Australia OQT – 48.06

GOLD – Kyle Chalmers, 47.75 *OLY Qualifier

SILVER – William Yang, 48.08

BRONZE – Flynn Southam, 48.11

William Yang qualified for his first Olympic Games swimming to a 48.08 in the 100 freestyle, earning him a relay swim for the Australian 4×100 freestyle relay. Just over a year ago, Yang had back surgery to remove a benign tumor.

Last May, Yang announced he had been battling a benign tumor in his spinal canal, affecting his ability to sleep, walk, cough, and other daily activities. In addition, his training was affected. With surgery at the beginning of June 2023, Yang was unable to swim at the 2023 Australian Trials, therefore not swimming at the 2023 World Championships.

Prior to last summer, Yang had represented Australia at the 2022 World Championships as well as the Commonwealth Games. Yang swam the individual 100 freestyle at 2022 World. He also swam on the men’s 4×100 free relay in both prelims and finals winning silver and the mixed 4×100 free relay in prelims that went on to win silver.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he swam to two relay gold medals as well as a 5th place finish in the individual men’s 100 free.

Yang was originally set to return to competition in December 2023 at the Queensland Championships but did not show for the meet. Instead, he made his return in March of this year swimming to golds in the 100 free (48.48) and 100 back (54.88) at the NSW State Championships.

Yang’s time from today also marked a personal best as his previous best time stood at a 48.20 from April of this year. Yang just missed the individual Swim Australia Olympic Qualifying Time that stands at a 48.06.