What Kind of Taper Swimmer is Mallory Comerford?

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

SwimSwam got to be a fly on the wall at a University of Louisville practice last week, and afterward we caught up with a few different Louisville swimmers to get their thoughts on how they felt six days out from Nationals.

Rising senior Mallory Comerford has had one of the biggest breakouts of any swimmer over the past two years, including back-to-back victories in the 200 free at NCAAs, an American Record in the 100 free LCM, and five relay gold medal at last summer’s World Championships. We asked Comerford for her thoughts on taper, which event she’s looking forward to the most this summer, and the prospects of having Louisville head coach Arthur Albiero as the head coach for the women’s team at Pan Pacs.

Comerford is entered in the 50/100/200 free and the 50 and 100 fly at next week’s Nationals. She’ll be vying for a spot on one of several USA National Teams that will be picked based on results from Nationals, including the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships team, the 2019 World Championships team, the 2019 World University Games, and the 2019 Pan American Games.