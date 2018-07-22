Mikayla Murphy Wins Third Event Of Cleveland Sectionals With 400 FR PB

2018 LE SPEEDO SECTIONALS AT CLEVELAND STATE
- July 19-22, 2018
- Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland State University
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Meet Website
- Results on Meet Mobile
Mikayla Murphy of the Ohio State Swim Club won her third event in three nights at the 2018 Speedo Sectionals at Cleveland State on Saturday, coming out on top in the women’s 400 freestyle.
The 21-year-old, who won the 200 back on day 1 and the 200 free on day 2, clocked in a time of 4:20.27 to get well under her previous best time of 4:24.70, set at this meet last year.
Club Wolverine’s Katie Duggan, who lost a close battle with Murphy in the 200 free, took 2nd once again in 4:21.02, her fastest of the season.
Murphy’s win came shortly after she swam the 100 back final, where she finished 8th in a time of 1:05.82. In that event, Crile Hart of the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins dropped her best time by over a second to win in 1:03.21, followed by 16-year-old Felicia Pasadyn (1:04.05) of SwimStrongsville.
50 back winner Rebekah Bradley was 3rd in the event in 1:04.24, done shortly after she finished in the same position in the 50 fly. Club Wolverine’s Claire Maiocco won that event in a new best of 27.32, followed by Gabrielle Brust (27.88) and Bradley (27.94), who both went best times as well.
OTHER EVENTS
- Ohio State’s Matthew Abeysinghe registered a new best time to win the men’s 50 fly in 24.83.
- Jacob Eismann, also of Ohio State, followed up his 50 back win on Friday by taking the 100 in 56.69, his first time under 57 seconds. Justin Grender of the Cincinnati Marlins continued his storong showing here by placing 2nd in a new best of 57.00.
- Ryan Vandermeulen kept the streak of OSSC wins on the men’s side alive by taking the 400 free in 4:03.28, just off his best time of 4:03.09 done a few weeks ago at the Columbus Pro Series.
- Club Wolverine’s Delaney Duncan won her second breaststroke event of the meet in the women’s 100, touching in 1:09.56 to lower her 1:10.04 PB set at this meet last year.
- 16-year-old Scott Sobolewski of the Marlins won the men’s 100 breast in a new best of 1:04.33, with 200 winner Alex Jahan (1:04.84) having his best showing since the 2015 Junior Nationals for 2nd.
- Kristyn Sabol of the Dublin Community Swim Team broke 2:18 for the first time to win the women’s 200 fly in 2:17.89.
- Cincinnati’s Aaron Taske followed up his 100 fly win on day 2 by taking the 200 on day 3, swimming a best time in both prelims and finals to ultimately get down to 2:04.24.
- Ohio State (7:43.13) took out Cincinnati (7:45.33) in the men’s 800 free relay, with Abeysinghe (1:53.87 lead-off) and Grender (1:53.39 3rd leg) posting the top splits for both teams.
Aaron Taske swimming collegiately for Missour S&T – Coach Grooms still doing good work over there!