Mikayla Murphy Wins Third Event Of Cleveland Sectionals With 400 FR PB

2018 LE SPEEDO SECTIONALS AT CLEVELAND STATE

July 19-22, 2018

Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland State University

Cleveland, Ohio

Mikayla Murphy of the Ohio State Swim Club won her third event in three nights at the 2018 Speedo Sectionals at Cleveland State on Saturday, coming out on top in the women’s 400 freestyle.

The 21-year-old, who won the 200 back on day 1 and the 200 free on day 2, clocked in a time of 4:20.27 to get well under her previous best time of 4:24.70, set at this meet last year.

Club Wolverine’s Katie Duggan, who lost a close battle with Murphy in the 200 free, took 2nd once again in 4:21.02, her fastest of the season.

Murphy’s win came shortly after she swam the 100 back final, where she finished 8th in a time of 1:05.82. In that event, Crile Hart of the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins dropped her best time by over a second to win in 1:03.21, followed by 16-year-old Felicia Pasadyn (1:04.05) of SwimStrongsville.

50 back winner Rebekah Bradley was 3rd in the event in 1:04.24, done shortly after she finished in the same position in the 50 fly. Club Wolverine’s Claire Maiocco won that event in a new best of 27.32, followed by Gabrielle Brust (27.88) and Bradley (27.94), who both went best times as well.

