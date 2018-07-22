The Awesome Tokyo 2020 Mascots Have Been Named

We already met the magical mascots of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo back in February of this year, when the final pair determined by voting of Japanese elementary school students was revealed to the public. The feisty mascots, which have a Power Ranger-anime-mash-up type vibe, have been well-received around Japan and beyond.

As a final step of the mascots’ creation, their names have now been announced by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee. The blue Olympic mascot’s name is Maraitowa, (pronounced mee-rah-e-toh-wa), based on the Japanese words mirai (future) and towa (eternity) combined. The name was selected to promote a future full of eternal hope in the hearts of people all over the world.

As for the magenta Paralympic mascot’s name, it is Someity (pronounced soh-may-tee) which comes from someiyoshino, a popular cherry blossom variety is the namesake. Someity has tactile cherry blossom sensors and exhibits enormous mental and physical strength. It represents Paralympic athletes who overcome obstacles and redefine the boundaries of what is possible.

The pair went on a public tour yesterday, July 22nd, complete with a river cruise where the physical mascots could wave to excited fans waving from the shore. Olympic medalist swimmer Daiya Seto also made the public rounds with the mascots to introduce them to the public less than 2 years out from the Games.