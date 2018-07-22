Damian Wierling Wins Third Title To Close German Int’l Championships

2018 INTERNATIONAL GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

22-year-old sprinter Damian Wierling won his third gold medal of the 2018 International German Swimming Championships on the fourth and final day of competition in Berlin.

After claiming the 100 free and 50 fly on day 2, he blasted a 22.12 in the 50 free to lower his season-best by .07 and move up from 40th to 32nd in the world rankings. Ali Khalafalla of Egypt took 2nd in 22.41.

Alexandra Wenk won her 2nd gold and fourth medal of the meet in the women’s 200 IM, holding off Marie Pietruschka (2:15.03) for the win in a time of 2:14.60. The national record holder with her 2:11.33 from 2016, she improved her season-best by over two seconds. She also won the 100 fly, and was 2nd in the 200 fly and 3rd in the 50.

Two of the world’s top milers Florian Wellbrock and Sarah Kohler both won their signature events in decisive fashion.

Wellbrock, who set the German Record earlier this year in 14:40.69, ranking him 1st in the world, won the men’s event by over 20 seconds in a time of 15:08.45. He also won the 800 here (7:51.58).

Kohler, swimming her only event of the meet, clocked 16:06.82 to win the women’s event by a landslide, finishing just seven seconds off her 5th ranked 15:59.83 from the Stockholm Open.

OTHER EVENTS