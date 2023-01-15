WATCH: Ledecky’s 15:37 1500 and Other 2023 Pro Swim Series Knoxville Day 4 Race Videos

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

In this post you’ll find race videos from the ‘A’ finals on the fourth and final day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. The last day of the meet featured the 1500 free, 200 IM, 200 back, 50 breast, and 100 free. The videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Top 3:

Katie Ledecky won her third event of this meet, putting on a dominant performance in the women’s 1500 free. Ledecky’s 15:37.99 marks a fantastic swim this early in the year.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, CHN (2011)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, CRO (2019)

American Record: 14:36.70 — Bobby Finke , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54 — Peter Vanderkaay, USA (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 14:53.12 — Jordan Willimovsky, USA (2016)

Top 3:

Bobby Finke won a very tight race over Ahemd Hafnaoui in the men’s 1500 free.

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINALS

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)

World Junior Record: 2:08.70 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.84 – Alex Walsh (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.66 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

Top 3:

Leah Smith won the women’s 200 IM in 2:13.78.

MEN’S 200 IM — FINALS

World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)

American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:56.32 – Michael Phelps (2012)

Top 3:

Canadian Finlay Knox beat out Kieran Smith in the men’s 200 IM.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

Top 3:

Kylie Masse completed her sweep of the women’s backstroke events at this stop of the Pro Swim Series, winning the 200 back by a massive margin.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04 – Xu Jiayu (2017)

Top 3:

17-year-old rising star Daniel Diehl won the men’s 200 back with a 1:58.45, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 2:00.

The men’s 200 back race video has not been posted yet.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2021)

World Junior Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2021)

American Record: 29.40 – Lilly King (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 29.62 – Lilly King (2018)

Pro Swim Series Record: 29.62 – Lilly King (2018)

Top 3:

Tennessee star breaststroker Mona McSharry dominated the final of the women’s 50 breast, clocking a 30.56.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 25.95 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2017)

World Junior Record: 26.97 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

American Record: 26.45 – Nic Fink (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 26.52 – Michael Andrew (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 26.97 – Felipe Lima (2019)

Top 3:

Swimming in his home pool, Tennessee’s Michael Houlie won the men’s 50 breast by a convincing margin.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Top 3:

Erika Brown got the better of Olivia Smoliga and Simone Manuel in the final of the women’s 100 free.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 46.86 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)

World Junior Record: 46.86 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)

American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 47.39 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)/ Ryan Held (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian (2016)

Top 3:

Andrej Barna touched out standout Tennessee freshman Gui Caribe in the final of the men’s 100 free.