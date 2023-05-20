Watch: Keaton Jones Goes 1:57.04 in the 200 BK – PSS Mission Viejo Day 3 Race Videos

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

This post features race videos from the ‘A’ finals on the third night of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo. Day three of the meet included the 200 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 200 back, and 400 IM. All videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:00.89

Top 8:

After winning the women’s 400 free in a new personal best of Thursday night, Bella Sims continued to make her mark on the women’s freestyle events this week, swimming a 1:58.44 to win the 200 free.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)

U.S Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:49.99

Top 8:

Gabriel Jett (CAL) — 1:47.54 Michael Cotter (TAC) — 1:48.21 Jack Dahlgren (TRI) — 1:48.58 Coby Carrozza (TXLA) — 1:48.65 Robin Hanson (CAL) — 1:48.85 Grant House (SUN) — 1:49.15 Charlie Hawke (BAMA) — 1:49.29 Trenton Julian (MVN) — 1:49.68

Gabriel Jett handled the field in what was set up to be a very tight men’s 200 free final. The performance comes in just 0.13 seconds off Jett’s season best of 1:47.41, which he swam in January.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

American Record: 29.40, Lilly King (2017)

(2017) Pro Swim Series Record: 29.62, Lilly King (2018)

(2018) U.S Open Record: 29.62, Lilly King (2018)

Top 8:

Lilly King (ISC) — 30.09 Kaitlyn Dobler (TROJ) — 30.88 Skyler Smith (UNC) — 30.89 Piper Enge (BC) — 31.66 Diana Petkova (BAMA) — 31.95 Gillian Tu (BC) — 32.21 Caroline Larsen (FOXJ) — 32.27 Raya Mellott (CROW) — 32.64

Following her victory in the women’s 100 breast on Thursday night, American Record holder Lilly King won the women’s 50 breast in convincing fashion. That swim came in just 0.05 second off King’s season best of 30.04.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

American Record: 26.45, Nic Fink (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 26.84, Michael Andrew (2023)

U.S Open Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (2022)

Top 8:

Nic Fink (MAAC) — 27.50 Matthew Jensen (CAL) — 27.83 Brandon Fischer (TRIV) — 27.95 Luke Rodarte (CAL) — 28.08 Jake Foster (RAYS) — 28.32 Christian Osterndorf (SUN) — 28.37 Andy Dobrzanski (SUN) — 28.53 Youssef ElKamash (PSC) — 28.60

Like King in the women’s event, Nic Fink won the men’s 100 breast on Thursday night then turned around and took the 50 breast on Friday night.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)

American Record: 25.38, Torri Huske (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 25.65, Farida Osman (2019)

U.S Open Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

Top 8:

In the battle of the Stanford teammates, Claire Curzan came out on top, dipping under 26 seconds with a 25.88.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 22.27, Andri Govorov (2018)

American Record: 22.35, Caeleb Dressel (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 23.11, Matt Targett (2012)

U.S Open Record: 22.84, Caeleb Dressel (2022)

Top 8:

Ryan Held and Youssef Ramadan tied for first in the men’s 50 fly.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (2023)

U.S Open Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (2023)

U.S Olympic Trials Cut: 2:13.59

Top 8:

After winning the women’s 50 fly, Claire Curzan went two-for-two, taking the next women’s event: the 200 back. Curzan won the race soundly, nearly clocking a personal best in the process.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)

U.S Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.69

Top 8:

18-year-old high school senior Keaton Jones won the men’s 200 back with a blistering 1:57.04 last night.

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

U.S Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) U.S Olympic Trials Cut: 4:49.89

Top 8:

Kayla Han (RMDA) — 4:42.96 Charli Brown (SUN) — 4:45.04 Lucy Bell (UN) — 4:49.55 Georgina McCarthy (NZL) — 4:50.88 Sam Tadder (UN) — 4:51.05 Caroline Bricker (PPA) — 4:51.87 Joanna Kozan (MVN) — 4:56.86 Samantha Sergerson (BC) — 5:00.90

14-year-old Kayla Han won the women’s 400 IM in 4:42.96. The swim stands as a lifetime best for Kan, whose previous best was a 4:43.60.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80, Leon Marchand (2023)

U.S Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S Olympic Trials Cut: 4:25.19

Top 8:

David Johnston (TXLA) — 4:17.27 Jake Foster (RAYS) — 4:21.20 Baylor Nelson (TAMU) — 4:21.75 Samuel Brown (NZL) — 4:23.06 Anze Fers Erzen (TAMU) — 4:23.56 Jarod Arroyo (PUER) — 4:24.73 Cooper Lucas (LAC) — 4:25.91 Daniel Berlitz (CM) — 4:27.52

David Johnston pulled away from the field to win the men’s 400 IM in 4:17.27.