WATCH: Gators Josh Liendo and Scotty Buff Go 1-2 In Men’s 100 Fly (Day 3 SEC Race Videos)

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There’s plenty of conference meet action happening around the NCAA this week. If you missed the SEC broadcast don’t worry, we’ve got all the championship finals from Day 3 right here for you.

As it’s day 3 of the five-day meet format there were no relays today. Instead, there were finals of the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, and 200 freestyle.

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Final

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

SEC Record: 3:58.23 – Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M (2022)

SEC Championship Record: 3:58.35 – Elizabeth Beisel, Florida (2012)

Pool Record: 3:56.54 – Katinka Hosszu, USC (2012)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

Top 8:

DQ: Anna Havens Rice (UKY)

Emma Weyant picked up her second individual title this week with the win in the women’s 400 IM. It’s her second straight conference title in the event.

Her teammate Zoe Dixon blasted out with a 55.59 butterfly leg and still had control of a slight lead over Weyant after the breaststroke leg.

Weyant exploded on the freestyle leg with a 27.70 opening 50. Weyant buit her lead on the last 50 yards, taking the win in 4:01.20. Her time is just two-hundredths from the personal best she swam for the win in this event last season.

Dixon took silver with a 4:03.33. That’s a 2.85 second drop for her, blowing past her previous 4:06.18 best. Texas A&M’s Giulia Goerigk repeated her 3rd place finish from 2023 in a season-best 4:06.79.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Final

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, ASU (2023)

SEC Record: 3:33.42 – Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017)

SEC Championship Record: 3:35.76 – Hugo Gonzalez, Auburn (2018)

Pool Record: 3:37.31 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

Top 8:

For the second year in a row, sophomore Baylor Nelson has swept the IMs at SEC Championships.

Ian Grum blazed ahead of the field on the first half of the race. He owned a 2.75 lead over the 2nd place Nelson headed into the breaststroke.

Like the 200 IM yesterday, Nelson went to work on the breaststroke. Over the first 50 yards he ate into Grum’s lead by almost two seconds. By the time they turned for freestyle, Nelson had the clear lead and charged to the win in a personal best 3:38.05. Grum held on for silver, improving on his 3rd place finish from 2023 with a season-best 3:39.48.

Giovanni Linscheer, Mason Laur, and Jake Magahey fought to the wall for bronze. Linscheer got the better of the other two in 3:39.61. The three were separated by just six-hundredths as Laur touched in 3:39.65 and Magahey took 5th in 3:39.67, his first swim under 3:40.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Final

NCAA Record: 48.86 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

SEC Record: 48.51 – Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

SEC Championship Record: 48.99 – Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

Pool Record: 49.38 – Erika Brown, Tennessee (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20

Top 8:

After finishing 6th in this race a year ago, Olivia Peoples is the new SEC champion in the women’s 100 butterfly. Peoples led this race from start to finish, setting a new personal best of 50.47. Auburn’s Meghan Lee held 2nd place the entire race. She earned silver in 50.66, joining Peoples in getting under 51 seconds for the first time.

Aggie freshman Miranda Grana keeps rolling. She picked up bronze in 51.32, dropping another .89 seconds from the personal best (52.21) she clocked in prelims.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Final

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel , Florida (2018)

SEC Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Championship Record: 43.89 — Josh Liendo, Florida (2024)

Pool Record: 43.89 — Josh Liendo, Florida (2024)

, Florida (2024) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

Top 8:

Josh Liendo (FLOR) — 43.98 Scotty Buff (FLOR) — 44.38 Connor Foote (TAMU) — 44.76 Harrison Lierz (TENN) — 45.40 Sohib Khaled (AUB) — 45.41 Bjoern Kammann (TENN) — 45.52 Nate Stoffle (AUB) — 45.98 Ruard van Renen (UGA) — 46.20

Josh Liendo put together another sub-44 second effort in the 100 fly, earning his second straight SEC crown in the event. Liendo set a meet record of 43.89 in prelims, which marked the only time in NCAA history that a swimmer has gone sub-44 at a non-NCAA championship event. Liendo’s swim here represents the second time that’s happened.

Liendo is the only swimmer in the NCAA who has been under 44 seconds so far this season.

Freshman Scotty Buff made it a 1-2 finish for the Gators. Buff has been relatively quiet through the regular season but he made his presence known today, roaring to a personal best 44.38 for silver. Connor Foote kept Texas A&M’s podium streak this session going. Foote broke 45 seconds for the first time in his career to take bronze.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Final

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, Cal (2015)

SEC Record: 1:40.90 – Bella Sims, Florida (2024)

SEC Championship Record: 1:40.90 – Bella Sims, Florida (2024)

Pool Record: 1:40.90 – Bella Sims, Florida (2024)

, Florida (2024) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31

Top 8:

At the final turn, it was anyone’s race between Isabel Ivey, Camille Spink, Chloe Stepanek, and Brooklyn Douthwright. In the final 12 yards, Ivey separated herself. She powered to the wall, claiming her first individual SEC title with a 1:41.85.

Spink split 26.26 on the 3rd 50, then 26.41 on the final 50, pulling herself into the race and ultimately getting her hand on the wall for silver in a personal best 1:42.87. she earned silver by four-hundredths ahead of Stepanek, who followed up her 2023 silver with a bronze in a faster time (1:42.41) that’s just .01 seconds from her PB.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Final

NCAA Record: 1:29.15 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

SEC Record: 1:29.48 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2021)

SEC Championship Record: 1:29.48 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2021)

Pool Record: 1:30.11 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

Top 8:

Macguire McDuff (FLOR) — 1:30.64 Charlie Hawke (BAMA) — 1:31.03 Jordan Crooks (TENN) — 1:31.17 Jake Mitchell (FLOR) — 1:31.84 Tomas Koski (UGA) — 1:31.93 Reese Branzell (UGA) –1:32.26 Bradley Dunham (UGA) — 1:32.79 Kaique Alves (BAMA) — 1:33.14

Macguire McDuff claimed his first individual SEC title, winning a great race in the men’s 200 freestyle with a personal best 1:30.64, the fastest time in the NCAA this season.

Jordan Crooks and Charlie Hawke led the race around at the 50-yard mark together. McDuff moved into second at the halfway point behind Hawke and the three stayed that until 50-yards to go. Then, McDuff split 23.08 on the final 50, passing Hawke for the win.

Hawke earned silver in 1:31.03, while Crooks swam his second personal best and program record of the day, logging 1:31.17 for bronze.