WATCH: Ella Nelson Defends 400 IM Title At 2024 ACC Championships (Day 3 Race Videos)

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State men / Virginia women
Catch up on day three of the 2024 ACC Championships with the available race videos. Today’s action featured the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, and 200 freestyle.
WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- ACC Record: 3:57.25, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2022
- ACC Championship Record: 3:59.33, Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.36
Top 8:
- Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 4:03.80
- Grace Sheble (NC State) – 4:09.51
- Kim Herkle (Louisville) – 4:09.89
- Ella Bathurst (Virginia) – 4:10.50
- Anna Keating (Virginia) – 4:11.56
- Katherine Helms (NC State) – 4:12.55
- McKenzie Campbell (Georgia Tech) – 4:13.13
- Rye Ulett (Louisville) – 4:17.78
UVA’s Ella Nelson posted a time of 4:03.80 to win the women’s 400 IM, defending her title from last year.
The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.
MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023
- ACC Record: 3:38.00, Gal Nevo (Georgia Tech) – 2009
- ACC Championship Record: 3:38.43, Robert Owen (VA Tech) – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 3:42.99
Top 8:
- Kyle Ponsler (NC State) – 3:41.18
- Max Matteazzi (Pitt) – 3:42.38
- Owen Lloyd (NC State) – 3:43.18
- Sebastien Sergile (Virginia) – 3:44.23
- Louis Dramm (UNC) – 3:44.25
- Tommy Bried (Louisville) – 3:45.56
- Matthew Styczeń (Virginia) – 3:46.07
- Nico Garcia (Virginia Tech) – 3:46.78
Kyle Ponsler from NC State dropped a best time of 3:41.18 to secure 400 IM gold.
The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS
NCAA Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 ACC Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 ACC Championship Record: 48.84, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20
Top 8:
- Gretchen Walsh (Virginia)- 48.25
- Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 50.68
- Abby Arens (NC State) – 50.72
- Sophie Yendell (Pitt) – 50.87
- Christiana Regenauer (Louisville) – 51.20
- Carly Novelline (Virginia) – 51.77
- Giulia Carvalho (Miami) – 51.79
- Jenny Halden (FSU) – 51.99
After unofficially breaking the NCAA record in November, Gretchen Walsh clocked 48.25 to officially reset the mark.
The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.
MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- ACC Record: 43.15, Youssef Ramadan (VA Tech) – 2023
- ACC Championship Record: 43.90, Youssef Ramadan (VA Tech) – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57
Top 8:
- Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech) – 44.06
- Aiden Hayes (NC State) – 44.41
- Luke Miller (NC State) – 44.62
- Noah Henderson (NC State) – 44.80
- Abdelrahman Elarby (Notre Dame) – 45.03
- Noah Bowers (NC State) – 45.04
- Boyd Poelke (UNC) – 45.46
- Dalton Lowe (Louisville) – 45.56
The 2023 NCAA Champion in the 100 fly claimed the 2024 ACC Title. Youssef Ramadan finished in 44.06, just off his 43.90 championship record from last year.
Race video currently unavailable.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015
- ACC Record: 1:39.80, Mallory Comerford (Louisville) – 2018
- ACC Championship Record: 1:40.23, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.31
Top 8:
- Aimee Canny (Virginia) – 1:43.10
- Paige Hetrick (Louisville) – 1:44.02
- Maxine Parker (Virginia) – 1:44.31
- Cavan Gormsen (Virginia) / Sarah Foley (Duke) – 1:44.43
- (tie)
- Reilly Tiltmann (Virginia) – 1:44.45
- Tess Howley (Virginia) – 1:45.71
- Annabel Crush (NC State) – 1:46.42
UVA freestyle ace Aimee Canny posted the only sub-1:44 performance of the 200 free, winning in 1:43.10.
The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.
MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (Harvard) – 2019
- ACC Record: 1:31.16, Luke Miller (NC State) / Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) – 2022 / 2024 (x2)
- ACC Championship Record: 1:31.16, Luke Miller (NC State) / Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) – 2022 / 2024 (x2)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:32.85
Top 8:
- Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) – 1:31.16
- Brendan Whitfield (Virginia Tech) – 1:32.50
- Daniel Diehl (NC State) – 1:32.72
- Batur Unlu (Georgia Tech) – 1:32.93
- Murilo Sartori (Louisville) – 1:32.98
- Guy Brooks (Louisville) – 1:33.01
- Patrick Hussey (UNC) – 1:33.12
- Luis Dominguez (Virginia Tech) – 1:33.62
Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano equaled his 200 free championship record from day one, touching in 1:31.16 for his 2nd individual win of the meet.
Race video currently unavailable.