WATCH: Ella Nelson Defends 400 IM Title At 2024 ACC Championships (Day 3 Race Videos)

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Catch up on day three of the 2024 ACC Championships with the available race videos. Today’s action featured the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, and 200 freestyle.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

ACC Record: 3:57.25, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2022

(Virginia) – 2022 ACC Championship Record: 3:59.33, Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 2023

(Virginia) – 2023 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.36

Top 8:

UVA’s Ella Nelson posted a time of 4:03.80 to win the women’s 400 IM, defending her title from last year.

The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023

ACC Record: 3:38.00, Gal Nevo (Georgia Tech) – 2009

ACC Championship Record: 3:38.43, Robert Owen (VA Tech) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 3:42.99

Top 8:

Kyle Ponsler from NC State dropped a best time of 3:41.18 to secure 400 IM gold.

The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

ACC Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

ACC Championship Record: 48.84, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20

Top 8:

After unofficially breaking the NCAA record in November, Gretchen Walsh clocked 48.25 to officially reset the mark.

The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

ACC Record: 43.15, Youssef Ramadan (VA Tech) – 2023

(VA Tech) – 2023 ACC Championship Record: 43.90, Youssef Ramadan (VA Tech) – 2022

(VA Tech) – 2022 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57

Top 8:

The 2023 NCAA Champion in the 100 fly claimed the 2024 ACC Title. Youssef Ramadan finished in 44.06, just off his 43.90 championship record from last year.

Race video currently unavailable.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015

ACC Record: 1:39.80, Mallory Comerford (Louisville) – 2018

ACC Championship Record: 1:40.23, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.31

Top 8:

UVA freestyle ace Aimee Canny posted the only sub-1:44 performance of the 200 free, winning in 1:43.10.

The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (Harvard) – 2019

ACC Record: 1:31.16, Luke Miller (NC State) / Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) – 2022 / 2024 (x2)

(Notre Dame) – 2022 / 2024 (x2) ACC Championship Record: 1:31.16, Luke Miller (NC State) / Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) – 2022 / 2024 (x2)

(Notre Dame) – 2022 / 2024 (x2) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:32.85

Top 8:

Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano equaled his 200 free championship record from day one, touching in 1:31.16 for his 2nd individual win of the meet.

Race video currently unavailable.