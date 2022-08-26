Watch All the Races from Day 1 Finals at 2022 Junior Pan Pacs

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships
- August 24-27, 2022
- Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)
- Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
Day 1 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships produced six meet records and a USA National Age Group record. Erin Gemmell of USA and Australia’s Flynn Southam took down the respective girls’ and boys’ meet records in the 200 free. Daniel Diehl erased the meet record in the 100 back and lowered his own NAG mark. Airi Mitsui of Japan and USA’s Aaron Shackell each took care of the meet marks in the 200 fly. Finally, Team USA’s Diehl, Zhier Fan, Alex Shackell, and Anna Moesch lowered the Junior Pan Pacs meet record in the mixed 400 medley relay. You can watch all those races, and more, below.
Be sure to check out all of USA Swimming’s videos on their YouTube channel.
Girls 200 Meter Freestyle – Final
- Jr World: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh (2022)
- Jr Pan Pac: 1:56.66 – Erin Gemmell (2022)
Podium:
- Erin Gemmell, USA – 1:56.15
- Jamie Perkins, Australia – 1:57.34
- Kayla Wilson, USA – 1:58.42
Boys 200 Meter Freestyle – Final
- Jr World: 1:42.97 – David Popovici (2022)
- Jr Pan Pac: 1:47.65 – Drew Kibler (2018)
Podium:
- Flynn Southam, Australia – 1:47.11
- Maximus Williamson, USA – 1:48.21
- Adam Wu, Canada – 1:48.26
Girls 100 Meter Backstroke – Final
- Jr World: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
- Jr Pan Pac: 59.59 – Katharine Berkoff (2018)
Podium:
- Maggie Wanezek, USA – 59.96
- Iona Anderson, Australia – 1:00.39
- Kennedy Noble, USA – 1:01.03
Boys 100 Meter Backstroke – Final
- Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)
- Jr Pan Pac: 53.40 – Daniel Diehl (2022)
Podium:
- Daniel Diehl, USA – 53.27
- Josh Zuchowski, USA – 54.51
- Hidekazu Takehara, JPN – 55.51
Girls 200 Meter Butterfly – Final
- Jr World: 2:05.20 – Summer McIntosh (2022)
- Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.48 – Cassidy Bayer (2016)
Podium:
- Airi Mitsui, Japan – 2:07.82
- Yasuki Fujimoto, Japan – 2:09.63
- Alex Shackell, USA – 2:09.71
Boys 200 Meter Butterfly – Final
- Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)
- Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014)
Podium:
- Aaron Shackell, USA – 1:55.81
- Thomas Heilman, USA – 1:56.52
- Ei Kamikawabata, JPN – 1:58.32
Girls 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- Jr World: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
- Jr Pan Pac: 8:28.01 – Leah Smith (2012)
Podium:
- Jillian Cox, USA – 8:30.38
- Jamie Perkins, Australia – 8:30.44
- Michaela Mattes, USA – 8:35.78
Boys 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- Jr World: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)
- Jr Pan Pac: 15:05.29 – Robert Finke (2016)
Podium:
- Joshua Staples, Australia – 15:18.54
- (tie) Josh Parent, USA / Alec Enyeart, USA – 15:27.36
- –
Mixed 400 Meter Medley Relay
- Jr World: 3:44.84 – USA (Grant, Matheny, Huske, Walsh) (2019)
- Jr Pan Pac: 3:47.01 – USA (Bacon, Roy, Urlando, Walsh) (2018)
Podium:
- USA (Diehl, Fan, Shackell, Moesch) – 3:46.83
- Australia (Barclay, Buckingham, Coleman, Casey) – 3:50.51
- Japan (Takehara, Okadome, Hasegawa, Ito) – 3:50.81
I can’t help but be a bit nostalgic when I see how far swimming has come for what are essentially a but of age group swimmers – Wow! 50+ years ago, that would have been me, but NOT even with 10 seconds of what they are doing at Pan Pacs/2022! — a happy change I can live with because it wasn’t handed to them; we all know ‘how much it hurts’ to get to this point in their young swimming careers and they earned it! Bravi!