Watch All the Races from Day 1 Finals at 2022 Junior Pan Pacs

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

August 24-27, 2022

Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center

Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)

Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)

LCM (50m)

Day 1 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships produced six meet records and a USA National Age Group record. Erin Gemmell of USA and Australia’s Flynn Southam took down the respective girls’ and boys’ meet records in the 200 free. Daniel Diehl erased the meet record in the 100 back and lowered his own NAG mark. Airi Mitsui of Japan and USA’s Aaron Shackell each took care of the meet marks in the 200 fly. Finally, Team USA’s Diehl, Zhier Fan, Alex Shackell, and Anna Moesch lowered the Junior Pan Pacs meet record in the mixed 400 medley relay. You can watch all those races, and more, below.

Be sure to check out all of USA Swimming’s videos on their YouTube channel.

Girls 200 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:56.66 – Erin Gemmell (2022)

Podium:

Boys 200 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 1:42.97 – David Popovici (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:47.65 – Drew Kibler (2018)

Podium:

Girls 100 Meter Backstroke – Final

Jr World: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 59.59 – Katharine Berkoff (2018)

Podium:

Boys 100 Meter Backstroke – Final

Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Jr Pan Pac: 53.40 – Daniel Diehl (2022)

Podium:

Girls 200 Meter Butterfly – Final

Jr World: 2:05.20 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.48 – Cassidy Bayer (2016)

Podium:

Airi Mitsui, Japan – 2:07.82 Yasuki Fujimoto, Japan – 2:09.63 Alex Shackell, USA – 2:09.71

Boys 200 Meter Butterfly – Final

Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014)

Podium:

Girls 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Jr World: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

Jr Pan Pac: 8:28.01 – Leah Smith (2012)

Podium:

Boys 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Jr World: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 15:05.29 – Robert Finke (2016)

Podium:

Joshua Staples, Australia – 15:18.54 (tie) Josh Parent, USA / Alec Enyeart, USA – 15:27.36 –

Mixed 400 Meter Medley Relay

Jr World: 3:44.84 – USA (Grant, Matheny, Huske, Walsh) (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 3:47.01 – USA (Bacon, Roy, Urlando, Walsh) (2018)

Podium: