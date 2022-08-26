Erin Gemmell Moves to #6 In 17-18 Age Group with 54.13 Meet Record in the 100 Free

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 24-27, 2022

Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center

Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)

Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)

LCM (50m)

Erin Gemmell just keeps rolling through the fourth session of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. The 17 year-old, who’s known a bit more for her mid/distance prowess, captured the Junior Pan Pac title tonight in record-setting fashion.

Not only did her winning time of 54.13 take down the meet record of 54.42 she established this morning (which broke Gretchen Walsh’s 54.47 meet record from 2018), but that time moved her up to #6 all-time among US swimmers in the 17-18 age group.

All-Time Rankings, US 17-18 Age Group:

Simone Manuel, 53.24 – 2014 Missy Franklin, 53.36 – 2013 Torri Huske, 53.46 – 2021 Claire Curzan, 53.58 – 2022 Katie Ledecky, 53.75 – 2016 Erin Gemmell, 54.13 – 2022 Lia Neal, 54.14 – 2012 Katie Hoff, 54.28 – 2008 Gretchen Walsh, 54.37 – 2020 Kara Lynn Joyce, 54.38 – 2004

Gemmell’s previous best time before today, 54.62, had her ranked as the 14th-fastest American woman in the age group. The list of who she vaulted ahead today reads like a Who’s-Who of some of the best American women of the last two decades. Besides the names above, Gemmell also moved ahead of Abbey Weitzeil (54.38), Natalie Coughlin (54.40), Amanda Weir (54.46) and Mallory Comerford (54.46) today.

Tonight’s 100 free win was Gemmell’s second individual victory of the meet after she won the 200 free last night, also in meet record fashion. She’s entered in the 400 free (where she’s the top seed), 200 IM, and 50 free the rest of the week.

Gemmell looks poised to make a major US international team sooner rather than later. She’s been 1:56 multiple times this summer in the 200 free, which would’ve gotten her an individual swim at Worlds this year. Her 100 free time tonight would’ve finished 7th at the US Trials in April, just 0.04s from earning a spot on the US 4×100 team.