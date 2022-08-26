Flynn Southam Shatters Jr Pan Pacs Record with 48.23 100 FR, Nears AUS Age Record

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 24-27, 2022

Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center

Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)

Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Live Streaming

BOYS 100 METER FREESTYLE – FINAL

Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici, ROM (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 48.91 – Jack Cartwright, AUS (2016)

Podium:

Flynn Southam, Australia – 48.23 Thomas Heilman, USA – 49.34 Jamie Mooney, Australia – 50.19

After cruising to a 49.12 in prelims of the boys 100 free this morning at the 2022 Jr Pan Pacs in Honolulu, Australia’s Flynn Southam dominated the final tonight, exploding with a new lifetime best of 48.23. The swim was huge for the 17-year-old, who won the boys 200 free last night. Like the 200 free, Southam blew away the Jr Pan Pacs Record with his swim tonight as well. The previous record stood at 48.91 and was held by fellow Aussie Jack Cartwright from the 2016.

Also with the swim, Southam, who just turned 17 a few weeks ago, has closed in on the Australian Age Record for 17-year-olds, which is held by Kyle Chalmers at 48.03.

Southam has had an exceptional year, breaking through on the Australian national scene and getting his first taste of senior international competition. He qualified for the World Champs team on relays, but turned down the roster spot, opting instead to focus on the Commonwealth Games and Jr Pan Pacs. At Commonwealths, the youngest member of the Australian men’s relays helped the Aussie squads to victory and Championship Records in both the 4×100 and 4×200 free relays. He led the 4×100 free off in 48.54, which up until moments ago, stood as his personal best in the 100 free. He was also able to provide a sharp 1:46.08 off a relay exchange on the 4×200 free relay.

Here is a split comparison between Southam’s swim tonight and the previous Jr Pan Pacs Record by Cartwright:

Splits Flynn Southam – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs (Finals) Jack Cartwright – 2016 Jr Pan Pacs (Prelims) 50m 23.79 23.56 100m 24.44 25.35 FINAL TIME 48.23 48.91

Although Southam was way faster in the end than Cartwright, he was actually out slower than the previous record holder. It was Southam’s 2nd 50 that made all the difference. 24.44 closing out the race is no joke, in fact, that would have been the fastest closing split in the men’s 100 free finals at the World Championships earlier this summer by 0.42 seconds. It’s a continuation of a trend for Southam, who displays tremendous closing speed across all his races. Last night in the 200 free final, he very nearly even split his race en route to the Championship Record.

Expanding out to a broader view of his swim, Southam has now solidified himself as a viable option for Australia on senior international relays. Having gotten down to 48.23 now, it’s only a matter of time before the rising star dips under 48 seconds, at which point he’ll stand a good chance of making international rosters individually as well.