2022 Junior Pan Pacs – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.

USA’s Erin Gemmell broke the lone meet record of the morning session on Thursday, going 54.42 in the 100 free. She is top seed headed into finals but Australia’s Milla Jansen and Olivia Wunsch also notched sub-55s this morning and will be gunning for the title. Thomas Heilman of USA led the morning qualifiers in the boys’ 100 free and will face stiff competition from Australia’s Flynn Southam in lane 5. Southam won the 200 free last night and was the top seed in the 100 free.

USA’s Piper Enge was the lone qualifier in the girls’ 100 breast with a sub-1:09 and is poised to give the Americans another gold medal. Yamoto Okadome of Japan put up the top time of the morning on the boys’ side but Singapore’s Nicholas Mahabir, who qualified second, had the fastest time coming into the meet.

Japan’s Mio Narita and Ei Kamikawabata dominated heats of the girls’ and boys’ 400 IM this morning with times that were more than 5 seconds faster than the rest of the field. They are poised to add another pair of gold medals to Japan’s total.

Girls 100 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)

Jr Pan Pac: 54.42 – Erin Gemmell , USA (2022)

Podium:

For the second time in as many days, Erin Gemmell of USA lowered a Junior Pan Pacs meet record that she had set in prelims. This time, she took another .29 off the mark while winning the 100 free in 54.13. Out in 26.19, she came back in 27.94 to finish with a new personal best that is .49 faster than her entry time. Gemmell’s second 50 made the difference, as she had split 26.25/28.17 this morning.

Swimming on either side of Gemmell were Australia’s Milla Jansen and Olivia Wunsch. Both improved on their morning swims, touching second and third, respectively, with 54.36 and 54.40. The Aussie pair trailed Gemmell by about half a second at the 50 wall but outsplit the champion over the second half of the race. Jansen came home in 27.66, while Wunsch went 27.82. While they put a good deal of pressure on Gemmell on the back half, they were not able to catch the new meet record-holder.

Boys 100 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici, ROM (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 48.91 – Jack Cartwright, AUS (2016)

Podium:

Flynn Southam, Australia – 48.23 Thomas Heilman, USA – 49.34 Jamie Mooney, Australia – 50.19

Flynn Southam of Australia took down his second meet record with an explosive 48.23 in the 100 free final. He beat the 2016 mark set by fellow Australian Jack Cartwright by .68 and lowered his personal best by .31. Thomas Heilman of USA, who had clocked the fastest time in heats this morning with a 15-16 NAG record of 49.06, seemed to get off to the quickest start. But about halfway through the first 50 meters, Southam moved to the lead. At the turn, he led by just over a tenth of a second with 23.79.

Southam was untouchable over the second half of the race. He came home in 24.44 to win by a body length. Heilman held on for second place, while Jamie Mooney of Australia took third with 50.19.

Girls 100 Meter Breaststroke – Final

Jr World: 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:07.55 – Emily Weiss, USA (2018)

Podium:

Piper Enge, USA – 1:08.58 Kotomi Kato, Japan – 1:09.10 Isabella Johnson, Australia – 1:09.36

USA’s Piper Enge, the top seed coming into the meet, won the girls’ 100 breast by half a body length with 1:08.58. Enge went out in 32.55, just .2 slower than her pace this morning, but she came back with the same second-50 time of 36.0 to earn the win.

Isabella Johnson of Australia made an early move and turned with Enge at the halfway point. She was .25 ahead of Japan’s Kotomi Kato at that point, but she couldn’t match her on the back half. Kato came home in 36.29 to slip past Johnson and snatch the silver medal with 1:09.10. Johnson got her hand to the wall third with 1:09.36.

Boys 100 Meter Breaststroke – Final

Jr World: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 59.85 – Akihiro Yamaguchi, JPN (2012)

Podium:

Zhier Fan, USA – 1:00.74 Yamoto Okadome, Japan – 1:01.35 Nicholas Mahabir, Singapore – 1:01.78

Girls 400 Meter Individual Medley – Final

Jr World: 4:29.01 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann, USA (2012)

Podium:

Mio Narita, Japan – 4:36.79 Hayla Han, USA – 4:43.60 Ayami Suzuki, Japan – 4:43.70

Boys 400 Meter Individual Medley – Final

Jr World: 4:10.02 – Ilia Borodin, RUS (2021)

Jr Pan Pac: 4:12.59 – Chase Kalisz (2012)

Podium:

Girls 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Jr World: 7:51.47 – Canada (Sanchez, Oleksiak, Smith, Ruck) (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 7:57.93 – USA (Tuggle, Ivey, Walsh, Nordmann) (2018)

Podium:

Boys 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (Magahey, Urlando, Mitchell, Foster) (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 7:16.42 – USA (Magahey, Kibler, Rose, Foster) (2018)

Podium:

Medals Table through Day 2

Team Points through Day 2