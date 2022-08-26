Japan’s Mio Narita Crushes 10-Year-Old Jr Pan Pacs Record in Girls 400IM – 4:36.79

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

Jr World: 4:29.01 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann, USA (2012)

Podium:

Mio Narita, Japan – 4:36.79 Hayla Han, USA – 4:43.60 Ayami Suzuki, Japan – 4:43.70

A race developed early on between Japan’s Mio Narita and Canada’s Ella Jansen in the final of the girls 400 IM tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs, but by the 250m mark it was clear that Narita was in control. After Jansen took the lead on backstroke, Narita re-took the lead in a hurry on the first 50 of breaststroke. The Japanese 16-year-old swam a great race all-around, but her breaststroke split was exceptional. She swam a blistering 38.66 on the first 50 of breast, followed by a 39.52 for a 1:18.18 on the breaststroke leg of the race.

With the performance, Narita was just off her lifetime best of 4:36.71, but she crushed the Junior Pan Pacs Record, which had stood for 10 years. The previous Championship Record was held by American Becca Mann at 4:39.76. Tonight, Narita took just shy of 3 full seconds off that mark. She was also dominant within the field in tonight’s final, winning the gold medal by an astonishing 7 seconds.

Here is a split comparison between Narita’s race tonight and the previous Junior Pan Pacs Record from Becca Mann in 2012:

Splits Mio Narita – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs (Finals) Becca Mann – 2012 Jr Pan Pacs (Finals) 100m (Fly) 1:03.03 1:03.85 200m (Back) 2:14.57 (1:11.54) 2:17.31 (1:13.46) 300m (Breast) 3:32.75 (1:18.18) 3:38.30 (1:20.99) 400m (Free) 4:36.79 (1:04.04) 4:39.76 (1:01.46) FINAL TIME 4:36.79 4:39.76

Narita was significantly faster than Mann on fly, back, and breast, but Mann was way faster on freestyle, coming home in a very fast 1:01.46 in her swim.

Narita is one of several young girls making waves in the 400 IM. Of course, Canadian Summer McIntosh has taken the swimming world by storm this summer, breaking 4:30 in the event on multiple occasions. American Katie Grimes swam a 4:32.67 at the World Championships earlier this summer as well. Narita is a bit off those times, but her 4:36 is still already fast enough for her to qualify for finals at any international meet.