Washington HS State Champion Noah Laird Choose the University of Denver

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Denver has picked up a verbal commitment from versatile swimmer Noah Laird. In the spring of 2022 he will graduate from Inglemoor High School. Laid swims year-round with the Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club.

I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Denver! Thank you to all my friends, family, and coaches for all their encouragement through the years. A special thanks to my coach, Tommy Cunningham, for all his support. Go Pios!

Laird is a 2022 Washington Boys 4A State Champion. In February, the Inglemoor senior crushed his competition in the 200 IM to take home a state title. He went a personal best time of 1:50.90, touching 1.7 seconds ahead of the silver medalist.

He picked up another individual in the men’s 100 free, taking home bronze in a best time of 45.98. He ended his final high school meet anchoring Inglemoor’s 200 free relay, going a 50 free split of 21.35.

This was the highest Laird had placed at a state championship during his high school career. Both his freshman and sophomores years he touched 6th in the 200 IM and 500 free.

Laird is a 2022 Junior Nationals qualifier in the 400 IM. In December of 2021, he traveled to Austin, TX to compete at the Speedo Winter Junior National Champs. Laird finished 91st in the 200 breast, 97th in the 200 IM, and 60th in the 400 IM.

Top SCY Times:

200 IM – 1:50.90

400 IM – 3:56.59

100 breast – 57.67

200 breast – 2:05.41

200 back – 1:50.32

100 free – 45.98

200 free – 1:40.23

Laird will be a freshman for the 2022 Summit League Champions beginning in the fall. He will be joining a diverse IM group, which features 3-time 2022 Summit Conference champion Marco Nosack. The freshman took home gold in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast.

During the 2021-22 season, Laird’s 200 IM time would have placed him third behind Nosack and Jason McMechan. Additionally, he would have had the team’s fifth-fastest 100 and 200 free times, making him a strong contender for the men’s 400 and 800 free relays at conference.

Laird has the potential to score big points for the team at the Summit League Champs. His best times would have earned him spots in the A-finals of the 200 IM, the 400 IM, and the 200 free.

The Pioneers have also scored commitments from distance freestyler Joe Hancock and mid-distance freestylers Tommy Hancock and Dylan Mes for their class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.