2022 Juniors Qualifier Caleb Ozenne Sends commitment to Wyoming Pokes

Caleb Ozenne of Humble, TX has announced his decision to swim at the University of Wyoming beginning in the fall of 2022. He is in his final semester of school at the Homeschool Christian Youth Association and he swims year-round with the Eagle Swimming Association.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at UW. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me along the way. I would also like to thank Coach Dave and Coach Logan for giving me this opportunity. Go Pokes!

Head Coach Matt Sanspree originally shared the news of Ozenne’s commitment.

Caleb is the type of kid that every coach wants on their team. Always showing up fifteen minutes early to practice, never misses a practice, always willing to attack whatever set you put in front of him. He has been a great leader to show the young swimmers what High Standards really look like here at Eagle Swimming Association. I am super proud of you Caleb!

Ozenne is a 2022 Junior Nationals qualifier in the 1000 free. In December of 2021, he competed at the GU Southern Senior Champs, picking up personal best times in the 50, 200, 1000, and 1650 free and the 100 fly and back. His 1000 time of 9:23.01 placed him second at the meet and earned him the Juniors cut.

He also finished second in the 1650 free and won the men’s 200 free in a time of 1:40.01. He was 6th in the 100 back and was a top-16 finisher in the 100 fly and 50 free.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:39.27

500 free – 4:33.93

1000 free – 9:23.01

100 back – 51.37

200 back – 1:50.53

He is the second athlete from the Eagle Swimming Association to commit to the school in two years. Former teammate Cooper Willetts completed his freshman season with the Pokes, where he competed in one dual meet in November of 2021.

The Wyoming Pokes will welcome Ozenne beginning in the 2022-2023 season, at which time he will be a top swimmer for the team. Ozenne’s 1000 free is only 5 seconds slower than Ryan Netzel‘s school record from 2020. During the 2021-2022 season, Ozenne would have posted the team’s second-fastest time in the event behind Netzel, although the 1000 is not an event he will get the chance to swim at the Western Athletic Conference Championships.

Ozenne would have made it back in the B-final of the men’s 200 and 500 free and the 200 back at Conference.

He will be joining the University of Wyoming as a member of the class of 2026.

