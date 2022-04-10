2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 9th – April 13th
- Riccione, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
WOMEN’S 50 BACK
Italian Record: 27.89, SCALIA Silvia – Riccione (ITA), 03/04/2019 New Italian Record: 27.74, SCALIA Silvia – Riccione (ITA), 10/04/2022
- World Championships Standard: 27.70
- European Juniors Standard: 28.80
In the championship final of the women’s 50 backstroke in Riccione on Sunday, Silvia Scalia broke her own National Record in the 50 backstroke, set just hours earlier in the prelims.
In the morning heats, Scalia posted a 27.74, taking 0.15 off of her previous record, set in 2019.
In the finals, Scalia blasted a 27.66 for another new personal best and Italian National Record, making for a total improvement of 0.23 from her previous lifetime best.
Scalia is now qualified to represent Italy in the 50 backstroke at the 2022 FINA World Championships in June, which will take place in Budapest.
Scalia put on a similar showing in the 50 backstroke at the 2019 Italian National Championships, lowering the record in both prelims and finals.
Silvia Scalia – 50 Backstroke Record Progression
|Prelims – 2019
|Finals – 2019
|Prelims – 2022
|Finals – 2022
|RT
|Not Given
|Not Given
|0.58
|0.56
|Time
|27.91
|27.89
|27.74
|27.66
Scalia’s performance currently ranks her as the 4th-fastest in the world this season.
2021-2022 LCM Women 50 Back
Masse
27.18
|2
|Analia
Pigree
|FRA
|27.41
|12/09
|3
|Kaylee
McKeown
|AUS
|27.61
|03/06
|4
|Silvia
Scalia
|ITA
|27.66
|04/10
|5
|Medi
Harris
|GBR
|27.79
|02/24