Silvia Scalia Breaks Italian National Record in 50 Backstroke Twice in One Day

2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

  • Italian Record: 27.89, SCALIA Silvia – Riccione (ITA), 03/04/2019
  • New Italian Record: 27.74, SCALIA Silvia – Riccione (ITA), 10/04/2022
  • World Championships Standard: 27.70
  • European Juniors Standard: 28.80

In the championship final of the women’s 50 backstroke in Riccione on Sunday, Silvia Scalia broke her own National Record in the 50 backstroke, set just hours earlier in the prelims.

In the morning heats, Scalia posted a 27.74, taking 0.15 off of her previous record, set in 2019.

In the finals, Scalia blasted a 27.66 for another new personal best and Italian National Record, making for a total improvement of 0.23 from her previous lifetime best.

Scalia is now qualified to represent Italy in the 50 backstroke at the 2022 FINA World Championships in June, which will take place in Budapest.

Scalia put on a similar showing in the 50 backstroke at the 2019 Italian National Championships, lowering the record in both prelims and finals.

Silvia Scalia – 50 Backstroke Record Progression

Prelims – 2019 Finals – 2019 Prelims – 2022 Finals – 2022
RT Not Given Not Given 0.58 0.56
Time 27.91 27.89 27.74 27.66

Scalia’s performance currently ranks her as the 4th-fastest in the world this season.

2021-2022 LCM Women 50 Back

KylieCAN
Masse
04/06
27.18
2Analia
Pigree		FRA27.4112/09
3Kaylee
McKeown		AUS27.6103/06
4Silvia
Scalia		ITA27.6604/10
5Medi
Harris		GBR27.7902/24
View Top 12»

0
