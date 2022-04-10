2022 British Swimming Championships Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th
- Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition
- British Swimming 2022 Budapest Selection Policy
- Commonwealth Games Selection Policies vary by home nation
- SwimSwam Preview
- Draft Entries
- Live Results
- Livestream
After today, we’ll have just one day left of these 2022 British Swimming Championships the meet which represents the Trials for both World Championships and Commonwealth Games.
As a refresher, some names have been pre-selected to compete at the World Championships by virtue of their performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. They are as follows:
- Kathleen Dawson – women’s 100 back
- Tom Dean – men’s 200 free
- Luke Greenbank – men’s 200 back
- Daniel Jervis – men’s 1500 free
- Max Litchfield – men’s 400 IM
- Adam Peaty – men’s 100 breast
- Ben Proud – men’s 50 free
- Molly Renshaw – women’s 200 breast
- Duncan Scott – men’s 200 free & 200 IM
- James Wilby – men’s 100 & 200 breast
- Abbie Wood – women’s 200 IM
Additionally, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Matt Richards will all earn a spot at Worlds due to the fact that they swam on in a relay final that won a medal in Tokyo.
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE FASTEST HEAT
- British Record – 15:47.26, Jaz Carlin 2013
- World Championships Qualifying Time – 16:01.46
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY FINAL
- British Record – 22.75, Ben Proud 2017
- World Championships Qualifying Time – N/A
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE FINAL
- British Record – 1:06.21, Molly Renshaw 2021
- World Championships Qualifying Time – 1:06.42
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE FINAL
- British Record – 1:54.43, Luke Greenbank 2021
- World Championships Qualifying Time – 1:56.08
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY FINAL
- British Record – 57.25, Ellen Gandy 2012
- World Championships Qualifying Time – 56.99
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE FINAL
- British Record – 1:44.22, Tom Dean 2021
- World Championships Qualifying Time – 1:46.16
