2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 9th – April 13th

Riccione, Italy

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

Three new swimmers punched their tickets to the 2022 Budapest World Championships on Sunday in Riccione: backstroke specialists Silvia Scalia and Thomas Ceccon, as well as Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Nicolo Martinenghi.

Though all three swimmers were faster than both the Italian Swimming Federation’s and FINA’s qualifying standards, each performance is also dominant when stacked against the current world rankings. First, Nicolo Martinenghi elevates himself to 2nd in the world in the 100 breaststroke, falling just shy of Arno Kamminga but slipping just past World Record holder Adam Peaty.

Thomas Ceccon re-takes 2nd in the world in the 100 backstroke, shuffling past American Ryan Murphy who had for about five weeks pushed Ceccon from 2nd to 3rd. In his performance Sunday, Ceccon improves his season-best time by 0.07.

Silvia Scalia, meanwhile, was the only one of the three who broke an Italian National Record today, lowering the mark in the women’s 50 backstroke twice on Sunday. Scalia now ranks 4th in the world this season in the women’s 50 backstroke.

