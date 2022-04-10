2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 9th – April 13th
- Riccione, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
Three new swimmers punched their tickets to the 2022 Budapest World Championships on Sunday in Riccione: backstroke specialists Silvia Scalia and Thomas Ceccon, as well as Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Nicolo Martinenghi.
Though all three swimmers were faster than both the Italian Swimming Federation’s and FINA’s qualifying standards, each performance is also dominant when stacked against the current world rankings. First, Nicolo Martinenghi elevates himself to 2nd in the world in the 100 breaststroke, falling just shy of Arno Kamminga but slipping just past World Record holder Adam Peaty.
2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Breast
Kamminga
58.52
|2
|Nicolo
Martinenghi
|ITA
|58.57
|04/10
|3
|Adam
Peaty
|GBR
|58.58
|04/05
|4
|Yan
Zibei
|CHN
|58.87
|09/19
|5
|Michael
Andrew
|USA
|59.03
|03/31
Thomas Ceccon re-takes 2nd in the world in the 100 backstroke, shuffling past American Ryan Murphy who had for about five weeks pushed Ceccon from 2nd to 3rd. In his performance Sunday, Ceccon improves his season-best time by 0.07.
2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Back
Irie
52.94
|2
|Thomas
Ceccon
|ITA
|52.99
|01/22
|3
|Ryan
Murphy
|USA
|53.03
|03/05
|4
|Jiayu
Xu
|CHN
|53.26
|09/21
|5
|Shaine
Casas
|USA
|53.28
|03/05
Silvia Scalia, meanwhile, was the only one of the three who broke an Italian National Record today, lowering the mark in the women’s 50 backstroke twice on Sunday. Scalia now ranks 4th in the world this season in the women’s 50 backstroke.
2021-2022 LCM Women 50 Back
Masse
27.18
|2
|Analia
Pigree
|FRA
|27.41
|12/09
|3
|Kaylee
McKeown
|AUS
|27.61
|03/06
|4
|Silvia
Scalia
|ITA
|27.66
|04/10
|5
|Medi
Harris
|GBR
|27.79
|02/24
2022 Italian World Championships Roster Update — Thru Day 2
Women
- Benedetta Pilato – 50 breaststroke
- Arianna Castiglioni – 50 breaststroke
- Silvia Scalia – 50 backstroke
- Simona Quadarella – 800 freestyle
Men
- Nicolo Martinenghi – 100 breaststroke
- Thomas Ceccon – 100 backstroke
- Marco de Tullio – 400 freestyle