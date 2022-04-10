Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Martinenghi, Scalia, and Ceccon Join 2022 Italian World Championships Roster

2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Three new swimmers punched their tickets to the 2022 Budapest World Championships on Sunday in Riccione: backstroke specialists Silvia Scalia and Thomas Ceccon, as well as Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Nicolo Martinenghi.

Though all three swimmers were faster than both the Italian Swimming Federation’s and FINA’s qualifying standards, each performance is also dominant when stacked against the current world rankings. First, Nicolo Martinenghi elevates himself to 2nd in the world in the 100 breaststroke, falling just shy of Arno Kamminga but slipping just past World Record holder Adam Peaty.

2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Breast

ArnoNED
Kamminga
02/20
58.52
2Nicolo
Martinenghi		ITA58.5704/10
3Adam
Peaty		GBR58.5804/05
4Yan
Zibei		CHN58.8709/19
5Michael
Andrew		USA59.0303/31
View Top 16»

Thomas Ceccon re-takes 2nd in the world in the 100 backstroke, shuffling past American Ryan Murphy who had for about five weeks pushed Ceccon from 2nd to 3rd. In his performance Sunday, Ceccon improves his season-best time by 0.07.

2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Back

RyosukeJPN
Irie
03/03
52.94
2Thomas
Ceccon		ITA52.9901/22
3Ryan
Murphy		USA53.0303/05
4Jiayu
Xu		CHN53.2609/21
5Shaine
Casas		USA53.2803/05
View Top 12»

Silvia Scalia, meanwhile, was the only one of the three who broke an Italian National Record today, lowering the mark in the women’s 50 backstroke twice on Sunday. Scalia now ranks 4th in the world this season in the women’s 50 backstroke.

2021-2022 LCM Women 50 Back

KylieCAN
Masse
04/06
27.18
2Analia
Pigree		FRA27.4112/09
3Kaylee
McKeown		AUS27.6103/06
4Silvia
Scalia		ITA27.6604/10
5Medi
Harris		GBR27.7902/24
View Top 12»

2022 Italian World Championships Roster Update — Thru Day 2

Women

Men

 

Live Recaps

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson originally hails from Clay Center, Kansas, where he began swimming at age six.  At age 14 he began swimming club year-round and later with his high school team, making state all four years.  He was fortunate enough to draw the attention of Kalamazoo College where he went on to …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!