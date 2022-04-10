2022 Italian Spring Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 9th – April 13th

Riccione, Italy

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

After what has been a relatively-sleepy week of qualifying meets around the globe, day 1 of the 2022 Italian Spring Championships on Saturday lit up scoreboards with Meet Records and even a European Junior Record.

That momentum continued into Sunday’s prelims session, where already Silvia Scalia has lowered the Italian Record in the 50 backstroke in the heats.

This meet serves as a selection for the World Championships, the European Championships, and the European Junior Championships. There are selection standards for the World Championships and European Junior Championships. Winners are automatically chosen for the European Championships in Rome, with a Summer Championship later this year to fill out the rest of that roster with up to 4 per event.

The World Championship standards are very fast this year, with some being even better than the Italian Record.

Each event has a Juniors Final, a B Final, and an A Final.

Women’s 50 Back

Italian Record : 27.74, SCALIA Silvia – Riccione (ITA), 10/04/2022

: 27.74, SCALIA Silvia – Riccione (ITA), 10/04/2022 World Championships Standard: 27.70

European Juniors Standard: 28.80

Podium

SCALIA Silvia 27.66 Italian Record/World Championships Qualified PANZIERA Margherita 28.22 TOMA Federica 28.33

For the second time today, Silvia Scalia broke the Italian National Record in the 50 backstroke, blasting a 27.66 to win the gold in tonight’s final, shaving 0.08 from her morning effort. 200 backstroke specialist Margherita Panziera placed 2nd in 28.22. Scalia has now taken off a full 0.23 from her previous lifetime best from 2019.

Scalia qualifies for the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, slipping 0.04 under the mark established by Italian Swimming. However, it is worth noting that Panziera hit the FINA ‘A’ cut on the dot with her 28.22. Scalia will also swim the 100 and 200 backstrokes, where she will arguably have a better shot at getting under the mark set by FIN in order to go to Budapest.

Men’s 50 Fly

Italian Record : 23.21, CODIA Piero – Barcelona (SPA), 28/07/2013

: 23.21, CODIA Piero – Barcelona (SPA), 28/07/2013 World Championships Standard: 23.20

European Juniors Standard: 24.20

Podium

CODIA Piero 23.56 GARGANI Lorenzo 23.68 RIVOLTA Matteo 23.88 The men’s 50 fly was taken by National Record holder Piero Codia, however, in order for Codia to make the World Championships team in this race, he would have needed to improve upon his 2019 Record by 0.01 or greater, which he did not do today. Even so, Codia, as well as runner-up Lorenzo Gargani, both met the FINA ‘A’ standard in the race. Matteo Rivolta, who lowered the Italian National Records in the 50 and 100 SCM butterflys in the fall of 2021 in the ISL and at the 2021 FINA World Championships, placed 3rd in 23.88, falling short of both the Italian qualifying standard as well as the FINA ‘A’ cut.

Women’s 100 Fly

Italian Record : 57.04, DI LIDDO Elena – Gwanju (KOR), 21/07/2019

: 57.04, DI LIDDO Elena – Gwanju (KOR), 21/07/2019 World Championships Standard: 57.40

European Juniors Standard: 1:00.50

Men’s 100 Back

Record italiano : 52.30, CECCON Thomas – Tokyo (JPN), 27/07/2021

: 52.30, CECCON Thomas – Tokyo (JPN), 27/07/2021 World Championships Standard: 53.0

European Juniors Standard: 55.60

Women’s 200 Breast

Italian Record : 2:23.06, FANGIO Francesca – Roma (ITA), 27/06/2021

: 2:23.06, FANGIO Francesca – Roma (ITA), 27/06/2021 World Championships Standard : 2:23.00

European Juniors Standard: 2:30.50

Men’s 100 Breast

Italian Record : 58.28, MARTINENGHI Nicolò – Tokyo (JPN), 25/07/2021

: 58.28, MARTINENGHI Nicolò – Tokyo (JPN), 25/07/2021 World Championships Standard: 59.20

European Juniors Standard: 1:02.30

Women’s 200 Free

Italian Record : 1:52.98, PELLEGRINI Federica – Roma (ITA), 29/07/2009

: 1:52.98, PELLEGRINI Federica – Roma (ITA), 29/07/2009 World Championships Standard: 1:56.90

European Juniors Standard: 2:01.00

Men’s 800 Free Relay