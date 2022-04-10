Burras Points To Proud As British Sprint Motivation

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

21-year-old Lewis Burras successfully clinched the 50m/100m freestyle sprint double when he topped the men’s 50m free podium last night.

Winchester swimmer Burras, who earlier won the 100m Freestyle on day three of the competition at Ponds Forge, set a new personal best of 21.77 to remain as GBR’s 2nd fastest man in history.

With his gold, Burras clipped Olympic finalist and national record holder Ben Proud, with the latter pre-qualified already from his Tokyo appearance.

After the race, Burras, who has only been back to serious training since June of 2021 under coach Zoe Baker, said,

“That time is just under my PB – I’m really happy with that.

“For the last eight years or so, Ben [Proud] has been the guy for British sprinting and he has set the bar really high – not only in the country, but also on the international stage. To have someone so good and setting the bar so high has really helped to push me on.”

You can see race footage below.

Burras connected with Baker last summer on his comeback after having taken time off to tend to his mental health. Now nearly a year later, Baker is leaving Winchester UK and to take the helm at Peel Aquatics in Western Australia, a position she starts toward the end of this month.

Burras will be following Baker to WA in his pursuit of World Championships and Commonwealth Games medals. He will race at the Swimming Australia Trials in May.