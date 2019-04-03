Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Scalia Notches 50 Back Italian Record In Riccione

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 50m Back

  • time limit: 27.7
  1. GOLD  Silvia Scalia 27.89  Italian Record
  2. SILVER  Tania Quaglieri 28.67
  3. BRONZE  Costanza Cocconcelli 28.91

While competing on day 2 of the Italian Championships, the meet which qualifies swimmers for this summer’s World Championships, Silvia Scalia threw down a new national record in the women’s 50m backstroke.

Scalia first knocked down the mark this morning with her top seeded AM time of 27.91, an outing that took over the previous NR 27.94 held by Carlotta Zofkova.

In tonight’s final, the 23-year-old Scalia busted out an event faster 27.89 to take the win here tonight in Riccione. That situates Scalia as the 6th fastest swimmer in the world so far this season, but it does fall short of the 27.7 minimum time standard needed to represent Italy in Gwangju this summer.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 BACK

YuanhuiCHN
FU
03/28
27.61
2Georgia
DAVIES		GBR27.7503/23
3Kathleen
BAKER		USA27.7603/07
4Jie
CHEN		CHN27.7803/28
5Olivia
SMOLIGA		USA27.8501/10
Tania Quaglieri touched in 28.67 for silver tonight, while Costanza Cocconcelli rounded out the top 3 in 28.91.

