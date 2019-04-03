Scalia Notches 50 Back Italian Record In Riccione

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 2nd – Saturday, April 6th
- Stadio del Nuoto – Riccione (ITA)
- LCM
- SwimSwam Italia Preview
- SwimSwam Preview
- Meet Site
- Day 1 Recap
- Start List
- Results
Women’s 50m Back
- time limit: 27.7
- GOLD Silvia Scalia 27.89 Italian Record
- SILVER Tania Quaglieri 28.67
- BRONZE Costanza Cocconcelli 28.91
While competing on day 2 of the Italian Championships, the meet which qualifies swimmers for this summer’s World Championships, Silvia Scalia threw down a new national record in the women’s 50m backstroke.
Scalia first knocked down the mark this morning with her top seeded AM time of 27.91, an outing that took over the previous NR 27.94 held by Carlotta Zofkova.
In tonight’s final, the 23-year-old Scalia busted out an event faster 27.89 to take the win here tonight in Riccione. That situates Scalia as the 6th fastest swimmer in the world so far this season, but it does fall short of the 27.7 minimum time standard needed to represent Italy in Gwangju this summer.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 BACK
FU
27.61
|2
|Georgia
DAVIES
|GBR
|27.75
|03/23
|3
|Kathleen
BAKER
|USA
|27.76
|03/07
|4
|Jie
CHEN
|CHN
|27.78
|03/28
|5
|Olivia
SMOLIGA
|USA
|27.85
|01/10
Tania Quaglieri touched in 28.67 for silver tonight, while Costanza Cocconcelli rounded out the top 3 in 28.91.
