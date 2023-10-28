Washington College (MD) Scores Trio of Commitments from PA’s Lloyd, Wright, and Summa

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Washington College (Maryland) men’s team received a trio of verbal commitments from Pennsylvania swimmers. Ethan Lloyd of Ephrata, Tyler Wright of Glen Rock, and Gabe Summa of Avondale will join the Shoremen in the fall of 2024.

Washington College (Maryland) is a Division III program that competes in the Centennial Conference (CC). Last year, the Shoremen finished 5th of 7 men’s teams, led by head coach Phillip Quick who took over the helm in 2022 after starting as an assistant coach in 2018.

Lloyd, Wright, and Summa are the first three public commitments of Washington College (MD)’s incoming class of 2028.

Ethan Lloyd

“It encapsulated everything I wanted in a college, and I could imagine myself spending the next 4 years here.”

Lloyd attends Ephrata High School and swims year-round with the Five Star Swim Club. His personal best in the 1000 free (9:46.37) undercuts the current team record by over a second. While Lloyd has never swam a short course mile, he projects to be a valuable addition to the Shoremen’s distance group.

Lloyd went best times in the 100, 200, and 500 free last March throughout the course of the high school season, culminating in a 12th place finish at the 2023 PIAA Boys 3A State Championship meet. He set his best time in the 100 (47.83) leading off of his school’s 400 free relay, which finished 22nd overall.

With Lloyd’s best times, he would have made an A-final appearance in the 500 free at last year’s CC Championships, as well as scoring in the 200 free. Washington did not have any men score in the 500 last year, and their lone scorer in the 200 free, Gage Mandrell, has since graduated. If Lloyd instead sticks to middle distance events, he also has a CC scoring time in the 200 fly (1:56.15), as well as the ability to swim down to the 100 if the team needs him to.

Top SCY Times:

1000 free – 9:46.37

500 free – 4:38.25

200 free – 1:43.88

100 free – 47.83

200 fly – 1:56.15

Tyler Wright

“Washington College was the best choice for me because it fits my needs both athletically and academically. The coaches there really made me feel at home and like I could grow my skills in the water, and make an impact on my fellow teammates. I am excited to join Phil and his team and help build a record breaking roster. I want to thank my coaches, teammates, family, and friends for all their support in getting me here. GOOSE NATION ”

Wright attends Susquehannock High School and has trained with the York YMCA for the past eight years. This past season, he contributed splits to his school’s record-breaking 200 and 400 free relays, which placed 5th and 7th respectively at the 2023 PIAA 2A State Championship meet.

Wright is a short-axis specialist. His set his best time in the 100 breast (1:01.22) at the 2022 edition of the PIAA District 3 2A Championships, and nearly equalled it a year later (1:01.51) at the same meet where he helped his high school break their team relay records. Last March, he also swam best times in the 200 breast (2:16.59) and 100 fly (53.54). Notably, that 200 breast time was over a three second drop from his best the previous season.

At last year’s CC Championships, it took a 59.82 in the 100 breast and a 2:15.71 in the 200 breast to make it out of prelims. Wright is just on the cusp of a scoring time in the 200 breast, and after his improvement last season has great momentum heading into his senior year. Wright will overlap with Chase Hensen, who set the current school record holder in the 100 breast this past season with a 56.39, for one year.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:01.22

200 breast – 2:16.59

100 fly – 53.54

200 fly – 2:02.67

Gabe Summa

“I chose Washington College because I felt a part of their family and shared the same mindset to do better and improve whether in the pool or classroom.”

Summa attends Kennett High School and trains with the Kennett & Jennersville Area YMCA. He is currently serving as a co-captain of his high school’s team.

Summa specializes in sprint fly and back and set best times in both 100s at last March’s PIAA District 1 Championships. His 100 fly time (53.39) was more than a three second improvement from his previous season’s best. He ended this summer at YMCA Nationals with personal bests in the 50 (27.18) and 100-meter fly (1:01.44), setting him up well for his senior season.

Both of Summa’s best 100 times would have placed him 5th on Washington’s roster last season. It took a 52.19 in the 100 fly and a 54.36 in the 100 back to make it out of prelims at last year’s CC Championships.

Top SCY Times:

100 fly – 53.39

100 back – 55.85

200 fly – 2:03.49

100 free – 52.69

200 back – 2:09.56

