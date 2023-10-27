Charlie Mayr Changes 2024 Commitment, Will Swim at Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After initially committing to Boston College, Charlie Mayr of Nova of Virginia Aquatics has announced that he has changed his plans for next fall, recommitting to the University of Notre Dame for 2024. Mayr is the second member of his family to swim collegiately, with his older brother Christian currently a sophomore on the Johns Hopkins University swim team.

Over the summer, Mayr wrapped up his long course season competing at the Junior National Championships at the beginning of August. His top finish at the meet came in the 1500 free, where he touched in 31st with a lifetime best of 16:00.75. He also hit new lifetime bests in the 800 free (8:27.12), 200 fly (2:04.29), and 400 IM (4:31.15).

Last February, Mayr finished his junior year of high school at the VISAA (Virginia Independent Schools) High School Swimming and Diving State Championships, claiming the state title in the 500 free. After causing into finals as the top seed, he hit a lifetime best during finals to take the state title in 4:36.61. He also added a third place finish in the 200 IM in 1:53.22.

Top SCY Times

500 free – 4:36.61

1000 free – 9:18.13

1650 free – 15:43.18

200 back – 1:49.20

200 fly – 1:51.28

200 IM – 1:53.22

400 IM – 3:56.74

Mayr will help to provide the Fighting Irish with depth across numerous events when he joins the team next fall. Last summer, the program lost it’s top distance freestyle and IM swimmer, Jack Hoagland, to the transfer portal. Hoagland, who still has two years of eligibility remaining, joined SMU this fall as a graduate transfer.

Notre Dame is currently starting it’s second season under head coach Chris Lindauer. In his first season at the helm of the Fighting Irish, Lindauer led the men’s team to it’s highest NCAA Championships finish in history (eighteenth) and helped Tommy Janton to earn the ACC Freshman of the Year award.

Entering the season, Notre Dame was ranked by SwimSwam as the fourteenth best team on the men’s side, four spots above their eighteenth place finish at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

