WATCH: All “Super Finals” Races From Virginia-Texas Dual

VIRGINIA VS. TEXAS

Oct. 27-28, 2023

UVA Aquatic and Fitness Center Charlottesville, Virginia

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “UVA v Texas Super Finals”

On night 1 of the highly touted Virginia-Texas dual, the showdown from Charlottesville delivered. Virginia came away with both wins with the women dominating and the men winning the meet in the final relay.

W200 Medley Relay (UVA – 1:34.32, Texas – 1:35.63

M200 Medley Relay (Virginia 1:26.96, Texas 1:27.61)

W100 Back (Burgland 51.76, Walsh 52.01)

M100 Back (Modglin 47.16, Will Cole 47.65)

W100 Breast (Nocentini 58.17, Elendt 58.75)

M100 Breast (Nichols 52.39, Germonprez 53.67)

W50 Free (G Walsh 20.95, Cooper 22.18)

M50 Free (Boyle 19.97, Modglin 20.22)

W100 IM (A Walsh 53.21, Wilson 56.43)

M100 IM (Germonprez 48.45, Connery 48.81)

W100 Fly (G Walsh 49.11, Sticklen 52.76)

M100 Fly (Muhammad 47.43, Modglin 49.05)

W200 Free Relay (Virginia 1:26.85, Texas 1:29.32)

M200 Free Relay (Virginia 1:20.39, Texas 1:20.75)