Ursinus Receives Verbal from Evan Wagner (2024)

Evan Wagner of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at Ursinus College next fall, located in Collegeville just 90 miles east of his hometown. He is currently a senior at Lower Dauphin High School and trains with the Friendship YMCA Swim Team year-round.

Wagner’s best event is the 100 breast. As a sophomore, he lowered his personal best and his high school’s team record to a 1:00.09 at the 2022 PIAA District 3 Boys AAA Championships. He got close to breaking the 1:00-barrier two more times in 2022, ending his short-course season at the YMCA National Short Course Championships.

This past spring, Wagner had a breakthrough in the 200 breast, dropping over 4 seconds to a 2:23.09 in a time trial at the 2023 YMCA National Short Course Championships. While he still has a ways to go to bring his 200 to the level of the 100, he has great momentum heading into his senior year season. Once he arrives in Collegeville, he’ll have a two-year overlap with current-sophomore Francesco D’Avella, who led the team in the 100 breast last year (57.03) and is the top returner in the 200 breast (2:09.93).

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:00.09

200 breast – 2:23.09

50 free – 22.69

100 free – 50.10

100 fly – 54.61

Ursinus College is a Division III program that competes in the Centennial Conference (CC). Led by head coach Mark Feinberg, who is entering his 18th season with the team, the Grizzly Bears finished 4th out of 7 men’s teams.

Wagner is on the cusp of scoring in the 100 breast at the CC Championships, and would have only missed an alternate position by .05 at the 2023 edition of the meet.

Wagner is the first public commitment in Ursinus’ incoming class of 2028.

Besides swimming, Wagner also played on Lower Dauphin’s boys’ volleyball team.

