Vlad Morozov Didn’t Train for a Week Before the FINA Champ Series (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 50 FREE

After placing second and third in the event at the first two stops, Russian Vladimir Morozov picks up the win in the men’s 50 free in a time of 21.65, edging out Michael Andrew (21.86) by just over two-tenths. Morozov’s season-best of 21.55 ranks him fourth in the world this year.

Bruno Fratus, who sits atop the rankings in 2019 with a 21.47 in April, placed third in 22.02.