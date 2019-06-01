Vlad Morozov Didn’t Train for a Week Before the FINA Champ Series (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS
- May 31 – June 1, 2019
- Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50m)
- 7 pm ET
Reported by James Sutherland.
MEN’S 50 FREE
- Vladimir Morozov, RUS, 21.65
- Michael Andrew, USA, 21.86
- Bruno Fratus, BRA, 22.02
- Anthony Ervin, USA, 22.68
After placing second and third in the event at the first two stops, Russian Vladimir Morozov picks up the win in the men’s 50 free in a time of 21.65, edging out Michael Andrew (21.86) by just over two-tenths. Morozov’s season-best of 21.55 ranks him fourth in the world this year.
Bruno Fratus, who sits atop the rankings in 2019 with a 21.47 in April, placed third in 22.02.
