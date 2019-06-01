Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Vlad Morozov Didn’t Train for a Week Before the FINA Champ Series (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 50 FREE

  1. Vladimir Morozov, RUS, 21.65
  2. Michael Andrew, USA, 21.86
  3. Bruno Fratus, BRA, 22.02
  4. Anthony Ervin, USA, 22.68

After placing second and third in the event at the first two stops, Russian Vladimir Morozov picks up the win in the men’s 50 free in a time of 21.65, edging out Michael Andrew (21.86) by just over two-tenths. Morozov’s season-best of 21.55 ranks him fourth in the world this year.

Bruno Fratus, who sits atop the rankings in 2019 with a 21.47 in April, placed third in 22.02.

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Will 37

Shout out to my distance friends

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
X Glide

“Just hangin’ out.”

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!