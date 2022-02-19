Virginia Cavalier Women Smash 400 Medley Relay Records with 3:22.34

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00 pm (Tuesday 11:00am/4:30pm)
- Where: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions
We’ve gotten used to seeing relay records go down this week at the ACC Championships, and that streak continued tonight as the UVA women swam the 400 medley relay ever, breaking the pool, meet, ACC, NCAA, American, and U.S. Open Records with a time of 3:22.34.
The signs were there after the Cavalier women demolished the 200 medley record last night with the fastest time ever by over a second, and they made good on that promise tonight, knocking two seconds off of the previous U.S. Open Record of 3:24.78, which NC State set last year at NCAAs with a 3:24.59.
Gretchen Walsh led off in 49.71, one of the fastest swims in history, Alexis Wenger split 56.79 after taking 2nd in the individual 100 breast tonight, then a fresh Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass split 49.59 and 46.25 on fly and free, respectively, as UVA put up the fastest time ever in this event.
Earlier today, we took a look at the insane versatility UVA has, and that was fully on display tonight. The ‘Hoos opted to go with two different swimmers than they did at last year’s NCAAs, where they went 3:25.13. Gretchen Walsh, who finished individually in the 100 back tonight behind NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, took over backstroke duties, and responded by getting below 50 for the first time. Alex Walsh, meanwhile, subbed in for Lexi Cuomo on fly, and promptly put up a 49-mid. Walsh’s best flat start 100 fly is a 51.31 from nearly three years ago.
Here’s a quick look at how tonight’s add up compared to some of the other top swims in history.
|UVA, 2022 ACCs
|NC State, 2021 NCAAs
|NC State, 2022 ACCs
|Stanford, 2018
|UVA, 2021 NCAAs
|Gretchen Walsh – 49.71
|Katharine Berkoff – 50.07
|Katharine Berkoff – 49.75
|Ally Howe – 50.34
|Reilly Tiltmann – 50.45
|Alexis Wenger – 56.79
|Sophie Hansson – 57.01
|Sophie Hansson – 56.96
|Kim Williams – 58.59
|Alexis Wenger – 57.71
|Alex Walsh – 49.59
|Kylee Alons – 49.29
|Kylee Alons – 49.80
|Janet Hu – 50.36
|Lexi Cuomo – 50.62
|Kate Douglass – 46.25
|Julia Poole – 48.22
|Abbey Webb – 48.27
|Simone Manuel – 45.80
|Kate Douglass – 46.31
|3:22.34
|3:24.59
|3:24.78
|3:25.09
|3:25.13
This record could down even further at next month’s NCAA Championships. Last year, UVA won with a 3:26.26 at ACCs, but then the Wolfpack got the better of them at NCAAs. Even if the record doesn’t go down again, swim fans should be in for another epic race in March.
The addition of G Walsh to UVA turned their relays from amazing to untouchable… unreal.
NC State going the 3rd fastest time ever and getting beat by two and a half seconds is wild.
What’s the difference between the American and US open record?
American record is a time swam by Americans, US open is a time swam by anyone on US soil
The U.S. Open Record is the fastest time done on U.S. soil. So, that almost always means it’s the fastest time ever in yards. In order to set the American Record, a swimmer (or all four members of a relay) must be eligible to represent the U.S. internationally.
nice to have a spare 49.5 fly leg sitting around….