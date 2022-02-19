Gretchen Walsh Moves To #6 All-Time With 49.71 100 Back On 400 MR Lead-Off

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00 pm (Tuesday 11:00am/4:30pm)
- Where: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
- Friday Finals Heat Sheets
UVA freshman Gretchen Walsh evened the score with Katharine Berkoff on the lead-off leg of the women’s 400 medley relay Friday night at the ACC Championships in Atlanta, out-touching the NC State junior with a new 100 back personal best time of 49.71.
In the individual 100 back earlier in the session, Berkoff won the event over Walsh in decisive fashion, becoming the third-fastest performer of all-time with a new ACC Record of 49.41. Walsh took second in 50.13, improving her PB of 50.61, with two locking horns about two hours later in the 400 medley relay.
This time, Walsh, got her hand on the wall first, with her 49.71 showing making her the sixth-fastest woman in history and the 10th to crack the 50-second barrier.
Berkoff wasn’t far behind in 49.75, which is only .01 slower than her NCAA-winning time from last season.
All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Backstroke (SCY)
- Regan Smith, 49.16 – 2021
- Beata Nelson, 49.18 – 2019
- Katharine Berkoff, 49.41 – 2022
- Claire Curzan, 49.61 – 2022
- Ally Howe, 49.69 – 2017
- Gretchen Walsh, 49.71 – 2022
- Maggie MacNeil, 49.76 – 2021
- Kathleen Baker, 49.80 – 2017
- Janet Hu, 49.93 – 2018
- Natalie Coughlin, 49.97 – 2002
Walsh was out in 23.88 at the 50, the identical split to Berkoff’s in the individual event, before closing in 25.83. In Walsh’s individual swim, she split 24.05/26.08.
The 19-year-old joins Berkoff and Stanford’s Regan Smith (49.97) as the only three women sub-50 this season.
Beyond being a phenomenal individual performance, Walsh’s swim set the Virginia women up for an unbelievable showing in the relay as a whole, as the quartet of Walsh, Alexis Wenger (56.79), Alex Walsh (49.59) and Kate Douglass (46.25) combined to smash the U.S. Open and NCAA Records by more than two seconds in 3:22.34.
The previous record stood at 3:24.59, set by NC State at last season’s NCAAs.
The Wolfpack were the runners-up here in 3:24.78, the third-fastest swim in history despite being an astonishing 2.44 seconds behind the Cavaliers.
So…is UVA Women 2022 the best team, women or men, in recent memory? Can someone add up just the Walsh sisters alone’s best 400 medley relay possibility and tell me they wouldn’t get top 5 nationally in the 400 medley? And then add in Douglass, Wenger, ….., ……., etc. Ya..i think this is the best team regardless of gender as far as we can remember.
2018 stanford women though…
she lit that candle on the 400MR
The past 5 years have some done some damage to coughlin time
It was always going to happen, it was just a matter of when.
Just astounding that she’s still top 10 20 years later.
That is what I am saying. She is was only person to break 50 for 15 years
I mean this is a factual statement, but overly obvious and not contributing to much.
Coughlin STILL being in the top 15 is a tribute to her success; not her demise that people are finally beating her times (barely).
Alex on fly. Studly move. But not a surprise as to final time. It will take a 3:22 low to win NCAAS this year.
That was a 3:22 low. That relay is unbeatable. Stanford doesn’t have the breaststroke leg to keep up & NCS isn’t going to make up 2 seconds in the free leg. UVa women will be racing the clock in the medley relays next month.
Yeah. Just like last year.
PERIODTTTT
Joel Lin has cavalier underwear!
Snarky, you been drinking tonight?
I say Nobody (including uva) is going 3:22 next month. This conf meet former is ideal for relay records. No prelim relays. The studs don’t have to kill themselves in prelims individually. Empty lanes on both sides. And with this 4-day format, Douglass and AWalsh had no other swims today. NCAAs is a meat grinder and not the best format for record swims.