Gretchen Walsh Moves To #6 All-Time With 49.71 100 Back On 400 MR Lead-Off

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

UVA freshman Gretchen Walsh evened the score with Katharine Berkoff on the lead-off leg of the women’s 400 medley relay Friday night at the ACC Championships in Atlanta, out-touching the NC State junior with a new 100 back personal best time of 49.71.

In the individual 100 back earlier in the session, Berkoff won the event over Walsh in decisive fashion, becoming the third-fastest performer of all-time with a new ACC Record of 49.41. Walsh took second in 50.13, improving her PB of 50.61, with two locking horns about two hours later in the 400 medley relay.

This time, Walsh, got her hand on the wall first, with her 49.71 showing making her the sixth-fastest woman in history and the 10th to crack the 50-second barrier.

Berkoff wasn’t far behind in 49.75, which is only .01 slower than her NCAA-winning time from last season.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Backstroke (SCY)

Regan Smith, 49.16 – 2021 Beata Nelson, 49.18 – 2019 Katharine Berkoff, 49.41 – 2022 Claire Curzan, 49.61 – 2022 Ally Howe, 49.69 – 2017 Gretchen Walsh, 49.71 – 2022 Maggie MacNeil, 49.76 – 2021 Kathleen Baker, 49.80 – 2017 Janet Hu, 49.93 – 2018 Natalie Coughlin, 49.97 – 2002

Walsh was out in 23.88 at the 50, the identical split to Berkoff’s in the individual event, before closing in 25.83. In Walsh’s individual swim, she split 24.05/26.08.

The 19-year-old joins Berkoff and Stanford’s Regan Smith (49.97) as the only three women sub-50 this season.

Beyond being a phenomenal individual performance, Walsh’s swim set the Virginia women up for an unbelievable showing in the relay as a whole, as the quartet of Walsh, Alexis Wenger (56.79), Alex Walsh (49.59) and Kate Douglass (46.25) combined to smash the U.S. Open and NCAA Records by more than two seconds in 3:22.34.

The previous record stood at 3:24.59, set by NC State at last season’s NCAAs.

The Wolfpack were the runners-up here in 3:24.78, the third-fastest swim in history despite being an astonishing 2.44 seconds behind the Cavaliers.