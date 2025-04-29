UVA Scores World Junior Butterfly Champion Lana Pudar for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lana Pudar, a butterfly specialist from Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, has committed to swim and study at the University of Virginia beginning next fall. She wrote on social media:

“I’m beyond excited to announce that I will continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Virginia! Can’t wait to join the team this fall and see what the future holds for us!🧡💙

#gohoos⚔️“

Pudar, who turned 19 in January 2025, is one of the world’s top butterflyers. She was the bronze medalist in the 200 fly last February at the World Aquatics Championships-Doha 2024, clocking a 2:07.92 to deny Rachel Klinker of the U.S. a spot on the podium. She achieved her best time in the event at the LEN European Junior Championships in 2023, when she won with 2:06.26, 4.4 seconds ahead of runner-up Alina Baievych of Germany. Also in 2023, she won gold medals in the 100 fly (57.77) and 200 fly (2:07.20, a meet record) and was runner-up in the 50 fly (26.26) at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel. Her best 100 fly time comes from Euro Juniors, also in 2023, when she won gold with 56.95.

Pudar represented Bosnia & Herzegovina at both the Tokyo Olympics and the Paris Olympics. This past summer in Paris, she was a semi-finalist in the 200 fly (12th with 2:08.74) and finished 17th in prelims of the 100 fly (57.97).

Pudar holds BIH national records in the long course meter 100/200/400 free, LCM 50/100/200 fly, short course meter 50/100/400 free, SCM 50 back, and SCM 50/100/200 fly. She will join the Cavaliers with recent commit Sara Curtis from Italy as well as Madi Mintenko, Raya Mellott, Lily Gormsen, Sylvia Roy, Sophia Umstead, Allison Bischoff, Bryn Greenwaldt, and Lawson Ficken.

Best LCM times (converted to yards):

100 free – 55.91 (48.92)

200 free – 2:01.99 (1:47.01)

50 fly – 26.10 (22.88)

100 fly – 56.95 (50.04)

200 fly – 2:06.26 (1:51.22)

Pudar’s best converted times would have scored in the A finals of the 100/200 fly at 2025 NCAA Division I Championships. The Cavaliers will lose both Walsh sisters to graduation this spring, so the addition of Pudar will help to fill the holes they leave in both events.

While the conversions are more conservative, Pudar has a better long course best time in the 200 fly than anybody in the NCAA did last season – about six-tenths better than her Virginia teammate Tess Howley (1:51.79). If she converts to yards well, she becomes a co-favorite for the NCAA title with fellow freshman Alex Shackell at Indiana after the top two from last year’s meet (Emma Sticklen, Alex Walsh) both exhausted their eligibility.

She also seems likely to contribute to Virginia’s 800 free relay and maybe their 400 free relay too with some development in both distances.

The Cavaliers have historically focused mostly on Americans in recruiting – South African Aimee Canny, New Zealander Aimee Crosbie, and Japanese Alex Hotta on the men’s team are the only current internationally-based swimmers currently at Virginia. But a recent run that includes Padar, Curtis, Chris Smith from South Africa, and Kris Mihalyov from South Africa are shifting that paradigm a bit. All are expected to join the team during the 2025-2026 season.

