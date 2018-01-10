USA Swimming Publishes Pro Swim Series All-Time Records

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

The USA Swimming stats team (a great Twitter follow, @USASwimStats), has given swim fans a new set of records to follow. Because in swimming, it’s all about the numbers, and we love records.

The team has compiled a list of “series records,” including those dating back to prior to the 2015 Pro Swim Series rebrand when the series was known as the “USA Swimming Grand Prix Series.”

The list, which only includes LCM (50m) times (the series used to kick off in the fall with a short course meet in Minneapolis), has only 6 records that date back to the Grand Prix era. Most of the records are set by swimmers that are generational-type performers, and the list is riddled with World Record holders, World Junior Record holders, Olympic champions, and other major swimmers. That includes names like Katie Lededcky, Katinka Hosszu, Rebecca Soni, Lilly King, Natalie Coughlin, Emily Seebohm, and Dana Vollmer on the women’s side.

The names on the men’s list aren’t quite as prestigious, but do still include superstars like Adam Peaty, Nathan Adrian, Sun Yang, and Matt Targett. The legendary Michael Phelps, whose attendance at the series (and in-season performances) became less consistent in the 2010s when most of the records were broken, still holds 1 mark – a 1:56.32 in the 200 IM from the Indy Grand Prix in 2012. Incidentally, that meet was the first Grand Prix event after the official launch of SwimSwam in March of 2012.

Katie Ledecky, who isn’t swimming in Austin this weekend, leads all swimmers with 4 series records. Swede Sarah Sjostrom, also not swimming, has 3.

The Charlotte meet, which is no longer a part of the series, and the Santa Clara meet, which traditionally has ended the series (though Columbus holds that honor this year) have each seen the most series records broken. Santa Clara especially makes sense, given that it comes late in the series (close to taper meets) and frequently attracts high-level international competition, especially from Asia and Australia.

Where the records were broken, ranked by city, pre-2018 series:

Santa Clara/Charlotte – 8 (TIE) Austin – 7 (All women, Sjostrom and Ledecky went wild at the 2016 edition) Indianapolis – 6 (all men’s) Mesa – 2 Orlando/Atlanta/Minneapolis – 1 (TIE)

See the records below, and check out our Pro Swim Series – Austin channel for full coverage of this week’s opener.