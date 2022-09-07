USA Swimming Names 99 Athletes To 2022-23 National Team Roster

USA Swimming named 99 swimmers to its National Team Roster for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The qualifying period for the team came to a close at the end of August.
The National Team roster consists of the top-six ranked swimmers in each individual Olympic event from the U.S. inside the qualifying period, which began on January 1, 2022, and runs until August 31, 2022.
The 99-member team includes 46 women and 53 men, with 26 of the athletes earning selection for the first time. Last season, the roster consisted of 114 total athletes—51 women and 63 men.
WOMEN’S ROSTER
|Name
|Event(s)
|Gabi Albiero
|100 fly
|Anna Auld
|10K
|Phoebe Bacon
|200 back
|Katharine Berkoff
|100 back
|Erika Brown
|50/100 free
|Jillian Cox
|400/800 free
|Claire Curzan
|50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly
|Kelsi Dahlia
|100 fly
|Mariah Denigan
|1500 free, 10K
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|100 breast
|Kate Douglass
|50/100 free, 200 breast
|Hali Flickinger
|200 free, 200 fly, 400 IM
|Erin Gemmell
|200/400 free
|Katie Grimes
|400/800/1500 free, 400 IM, 10K
|Zoie Hartman
|200 IM
|Leah Hayes
|200/400 IM
|Natalie Hinds
|100 free
|Torri Huske
|50/100 free, 100 fly
|Tess Howley
|200 fly
|Lydia Jacoby
|100/200 breast
|Anna Keating
|200 breast
|Lilly King
|100/200 breast
|Annie Lazor
|100/200 breast
|Katie Ledecky
|200/400/800/1500 free, 400 IM
|Lindsay Looney
|200 fly
|Mackenzie Looze
|200 breast
|Dakota Luther
|200 fly
|Paige Madden
|200 free
|Melanie Margalis
|200 IM
|Kensey McMahon
|1500 free, 10K
|Beata Nelson
|200 IM
|Kelly Pash
|100/200 fly
|Bella Sims
|400/800/1500 free
|Leah Smith
|200/400/800 free, 200/400 IM
|Regan Smith
|100/200 back, 200 fly
|Summer Smith
|10K
|Olivia Smoliga
|100/200 back
|Isabelle Stadden
|100/200 back
|Lucy Thomas
|100 breast
|Brooke Travis
|10K
|Alex Walsh
|100 breast, 200 IM
|Gretchen Walsh
|50/100 free, 100 fly
|Abbey Weitzeil
|50 free
|Claire Weinstein
|200/800/1500 free
|Emma Weyant
|400 IM
|Rhyan White
|100/200 back
MEN’S ROSTER
|Name
|Event(s)
|Jack Aikins
|200 back
|Michael Andrew
|50 free, 100 breast, 100 fly
|Hunter Armstrong
|100 free, 100 back
|Daniel Carr
|100 back
|Shaine Casas
|
100 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, 200 IM
|Matthew Chai
|1500 free
|Charlie Clark
|800/1500 free
|Tommy Cope
|100 breast
|Brooks Curry
|50/100 free
|David Curtiss
|50 free
|Ross Dant
|400/800 free
|Daniel Diehl
|100 back
|Caeleb Dressel
|50/100 free, 100 fly
|Alec Enyeart
|1500 free
|Matthew Fallon
|200 breast
|Nic Fink
|100/200 breast
|Bobby Finke
|400/800/1500 free, 400 IM
|Carson Foster
|
200 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 200/400 IM
|Jake Foster
|200 breast, 400 IM
|Trey Freeman
|400 free
|Will Gallant
|800/1500 free
|Brennan Gravley
|10K
|Dylan Gravley
|10K
|Zach Harting
|200 fly
|Ryan Held
|50/100 free
|David Heron
|10K
|Luke Hobson
|200 free
|Kevin Houseman
|100 breast
|Gabriel Jett
|200 fly
|David Johnston
|800/1500 free, 400 IM
|Trenton Julian
|200 free, 100/200 fly, 200 IM
|Chase Kalisz
|200/400 IM
|Drew Kibler
|100/200 free
|Matt King
|50 free
|Simon Lamar
|10K
|Destin Lasco
|200 back, 200 IM
|Will Licon
|200 breast
|Jake Magahey
|200/400 free
|Josh Matheny
|100 breast
|Jake Mitchell
|400 free
|Ryan Murphy
|100/200 back
|James Plage
|800 free
|AJ Pouch
|200 breast
|Justin Ress
|100 back
|Dare Rose
|100 fly
|Aaron Shackell
|200 fly
|Kieran Smith
|200/400 free
|Sam Stewart
|200 IM
|Charlie Swanson
|200 breast
|Hunter Tapp
|200 back
|Joey Tepper
|10K
|Luca Urlando
|100/200 fly
|Kevin Vargas
|400 IM
“This year’s National Team roster features a good mix of veteran presence and emerging talent,” USA Swimming National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko said.
“This roster showcases the strength of both our club and college systems. These athletes had strong showings nationally and internationally this past year, and we look forward to seeing them compete as we look to next year and ultimately the 2024 Paris Olympics.”
Six different swimmers are tied for having qualified for the team in the most events with five: Shaine Casas, Claire Curzan, Carson Foster, Katie Grimes, Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith. Note that one of Grimes’ five is the 10K open water event. The open water swimmers on the National Team were previously announced in May.
While there was some uncertainty about whether or not the times registered at the Duel In The Pool were official, USA Swimming is considering them to be eligible for the National Team.
In the last month, the criteria have been updated to include “an international competition between January 1, 2022 through August 31, 2022, to which USA Swimming sent a team” as an eligible qualifying event. Previously, the criteria only included “USA Swimming sanctioned” and “FINA approved” competitions.
Just over a month ago, we took a look at how the National Team roster was shaping up with only a few more high-level meets on the schedule—most notably the Duel In The Pool and the Junior Pan Pacific Championships.
While the majority of those projections stayed intact, there were a few changes.
- Trenton Julian added a fourth event, the men’s 200 freestyle, after clocking a time of 1:46.66 at the Duel In The Pool to bump out Grant House (1:46.68).
- Aaron Shackell made his way onto the team in the men’s 200 butterfly, swimming a time of 1:55.81 at Junior Pan Pacs to knock off Chase Kalisz. Kalisz is still on the team in the 200 and 400 IM.
- Jillian Cox made her way onto the team in both the women’s 400 free (4:06.84) and 800 free (8:30.38) after her performances at Junior Pan Pacs, which knocked Hali Flickinger and Mariah Denigan out of their spots in those events, respectively. Both Flickinger and Denigan are still on the team in other races.
Among the first-timers on the National Team were recent Junior Pan Pac champions Erin Gemmell and Daniel Diehl, along with members of last year’s Junior National Team such as Luke Hobson and Leah Hayes.
Further details on the National Team Roster, courtesy of USA Swimming:
- 56 clubs represented
- 31 states represented
- 23 universities represented
- 36 Olympians
- 31 Olympic medalists
- 14 current American Record holders (LCM)
- 9 current World Record holders (LCM)
- 12 members of last year’s U.S. National Junior Team
- California is the most-represented home state (11)
- Longhorn Aquatics/University of Texas is the most-represented club/college (11)
Qualifying for the National Team gives athletes several key benefits, including access to monthly stipends, meet reimbursement, athlete health insurance, and Olympic Training Center access, among other things. Read more about the benefits here.
As previously mentioned, the 2022 Open Water National Team members were announced in May and will be active through October 31, 2022. There will then be a 2022-23 Open Water National Team announced based on these criteria that will be in effect from November 1, 2022 until May 2023.
The pool swimmers selected will be on the National Team through September 8, 2023.
