USA Swimming Names 99 Athletes To 2022-23 National Team Roster

USA Swimming named 99 swimmers to its National Team Roster for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The qualifying period for the team came to a close at the end of August.

The National Team roster consists of the top-six ranked swimmers in each individual Olympic event from the U.S. inside the qualifying period, which began on January 1, 2022, and runs until August 31, 2022.

The 99-member team includes 46 women and 53 men, with 26 of the athletes earning selection for the first time. Last season, the roster consisted of 114 total athletes—51 women and 63 men.

WOMEN’S ROSTER

Name Event(s)
Gabi Albiero 100 fly
Anna Auld 10K
Phoebe Bacon 200 back
Katharine Berkoff 100 back
Erika Brown 50/100 free
Jillian Cox 400/800 free
Claire Curzan 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly
Kelsi Dahlia 100 fly
Mariah Denigan 1500 free, 10K
Kaitlyn Dobler 100 breast
Kate Douglass 50/100 free, 200 breast
Hali Flickinger 200 free, 200 fly, 400 IM
Erin Gemmell 200/400 free
Katie Grimes 400/800/1500 free, 400 IM, 10K
Zoie Hartman 200 IM
Leah Hayes 200/400 IM
Natalie Hinds 100 free
Torri Huske 50/100 free, 100 fly
Tess Howley 200 fly
Lydia Jacoby 100/200 breast
Anna Keating 200 breast
Lilly King 100/200 breast
Annie Lazor 100/200 breast
Katie Ledecky 200/400/800/1500 free, 400 IM
Lindsay Looney 200 fly
Mackenzie Looze 200 breast
Dakota Luther 200 fly
Paige Madden 200 free
Melanie Margalis 200 IM
Kensey McMahon 1500 free, 10K
Beata Nelson 200 IM
Kelly Pash 100/200 fly
Bella Sims 400/800/1500 free
Leah Smith 200/400/800 free, 200/400 IM
Regan Smith 100/200 back, 200 fly
Summer Smith 10K
Olivia Smoliga 100/200 back
Isabelle Stadden 100/200 back
Lucy Thomas 100 breast
Brooke Travis 10K
Alex Walsh 100 breast, 200 IM
Gretchen Walsh 50/100 free, 100 fly
Abbey Weitzeil 50 free
Claire Weinstein 200/800/1500 free
Emma Weyant 400 IM
Rhyan White 100/200 back

MEN’S ROSTER

Name Event(s)
Jack Aikins 200 back
Michael Andrew 50 free, 100 breast, 100 fly
Hunter Armstrong 100 free, 100 back
Daniel Carr 100 back
Shaine Casas
100 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, 200 IM
Matthew Chai 1500 free
Charlie Clark 800/1500 free
Tommy Cope 100 breast
Brooks Curry 50/100 free
David Curtiss 50 free
Ross Dant 400/800 free
Daniel Diehl 100 back
Caeleb Dressel 50/100 free, 100 fly
Alec Enyeart 1500 free
Matthew Fallon 200 breast
Nic Fink 100/200 breast
Bobby Finke 400/800/1500 free, 400 IM
Carson Foster
200 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 200/400 IM
Jake Foster 200 breast, 400 IM
Trey Freeman 400 free
Will Gallant 800/1500 free
Brennan Gravley 10K
Dylan Gravley 10K
Zach Harting 200 fly
Ryan Held 50/100 free
David Heron 10K
Luke Hobson 200 free
Kevin Houseman 100 breast
Gabriel Jett 200 fly
David Johnston 800/1500 free, 400 IM
Trenton Julian 200 free, 100/200 fly, 200 IM
Chase Kalisz 200/400 IM
Drew Kibler 100/200 free
Matt King 50 free
Simon Lamar 10K
Destin Lasco 200 back, 200 IM
Will Licon 200 breast
Jake Magahey 200/400 free
Josh Matheny 100 breast
Jake Mitchell 400 free
Ryan Murphy 100/200 back
James Plage 800 free
AJ Pouch 200 breast
Justin Ress 100 back
Dare Rose 100 fly
Aaron Shackell 200 fly
Kieran Smith 200/400 free
Sam Stewart 200 IM
Charlie Swanson 200 breast
Hunter Tapp 200 back
Joey Tepper 10K
Luca Urlando 100/200 fly
Kevin Vargas 400 IM

“This year’s National Team roster features a good mix of veteran presence and emerging talent,” USA Swimming National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko said.

“This roster showcases the strength of both our club and college systems. These athletes had strong showings nationally and internationally this past year, and we look forward to seeing them compete as we look to next year and ultimately the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

Six different swimmers are tied for having qualified for the team in the most events with five: Shaine CasasClaire CurzanCarson FosterKatie GrimesKatie Ledecky and Leah Smith. Note that one of Grimes’ five is the 10K open water event. The open water swimmers on the National Team were previously announced in May.

While there was some uncertainty about whether or not the times registered at the Duel In The Pool were official, USA Swimming is considering them to be eligible for the National Team.

In the last month, the criteria have been updated to include “an international competition between January 1, 2022 through August 31, 2022, to which USA Swimming sent a team” as an eligible qualifying event. Previously, the criteria only included “USA Swimming sanctioned” and “FINA approved” competitions.

Just over a month ago, we took a look at how the National Team roster was shaping up with only a few more high-level meets on the schedule—most notably the Duel In The Pool and the Junior Pan Pacific Championships.

While the majority of those projections stayed intact, there were a few changes.

  • Trenton Julian added a fourth event, the men’s 200 freestyle, after clocking a time of 1:46.66 at the Duel In The Pool to bump out Grant House (1:46.68).
  • Aaron Shackell made his way onto the team in the men’s 200 butterfly, swimming a time of 1:55.81 at Junior Pan Pacs to knock off Chase Kalisz. Kalisz is still on the team in the 200 and 400 IM.
  • Jillian Cox made her way onto the team in both the women’s 400 free (4:06.84) and 800 free (8:30.38) after her performances at Junior Pan Pacs, which knocked Hali Flickinger and Mariah Denigan out of their spots in those events, respectively. Both Flickinger and Denigan are still on the team in other races.

Among the first-timers on the National Team were recent Junior Pan Pac champions Erin Gemmell and Daniel Diehl, along with members of last year’s Junior National Team such as Luke Hobson and Leah Hayes.

Further details on the National Team Roster, courtesy of USA Swimming:

  •  56 clubs represented
  •  31 states represented
  •  23 universities represented
  •  36 Olympians
  •  31 Olympic medalists
  •  14 current American Record holders (LCM)
  •  9 current World Record holders (LCM)
  •  12 members of last year’s U.S. National Junior Team
  •  California is the most-represented home state (11)
  •  Longhorn Aquatics/University of Texas is the most-represented club/college (11)

Qualifying for the National Team gives athletes several key benefits, including access to monthly stipends, meet reimbursement, athlete health insurance, and Olympic Training Center access, among other things. Read more about the benefits here.

As previously mentioned, the 2022 Open Water National Team members were announced in May and will be active through October 31, 2022. There will then be a 2022-23 Open Water National Team announced based on these criteria that will be in effect from November 1, 2022 until May 2023.

The pool swimmers selected will be on the National Team through September 8, 2023.

