B1G Champ Kaitlynn Sims No Longer Competing for Michigan, Enters Transfer Portal

Kaitlynn Sims, an NCAA All-American at the University of Michigan, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Sims confirmed the news to SwimSwam, saying she is no longer competing for Michigan and is currently in the recruiting process. She’s set to graduate from Michigan in December and plans to compete for another team starting in January, as well as next season, which she’ll be able to do due to the 5th year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

It’s important to note that entering the transfer portal doesn’t mean an athlete has to transfer schools, rather, it simply allows the athlete to engage in the recruiting process with other programs. That being said, Sims has indicated herself that her intention is to transfer to another school as a graduate student and use her final 2 seasons of eligibility there.

Sims had an electric freshman season for the Wolverines in 2019-20, winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year after finishing 3rd in the 1650 and 4th in the 500 (4:37.31) at the 2020 Big Ten Championships. Of course, the 2020 NCAA Championships were ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Sims didn’t get to compete at NCAAs her freshman year, though she was certainly an All-American contender in both the 500 and 1650. Sims’ lifetime bests in the 500 (4:37.31) and 1650 (15:49.83) were both set at the 2020 Big Tens

Sims’ times in her sophomore season (2020-21) were a little slower, though she saw more success. She won the Big Ten title in the 1650, swimming a 15:59.70, then went on to take 5th at NCAAs in 15:57.80. She was also 2nd in the 500 at the 2021 Big Tens, swimming a 4:40.29.

Though she came into her junior season at Michigan with Big Ten Freshman of the Year, a Big Ten title, and NCAA All-American honors under her belt, Sims had a down year in 2021-2022. She finished 8th in the 1650 at the 2022 Big Ten Championships, recording a 16:13.30, and finished 15th in the 500 free with a 4:48.69. Sims would go on to compete at the 2022 NCAAs, where she took 41st in the 1650, touching in 16:30.66. Her season best in the 1650 was set at Big Tens with the 16:13.30, while her season best 500 came in at 4;45.62 from the Minnesota Invite at midseason.

When she’s in top form, Sims is an NCAA All-American contender in both the 500 free and 1650 free and could contend for conference titles in both events in any conference. Prior to her career at Michigan, Sims earned spots on the USA Nationa Junior Team for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.