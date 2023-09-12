USA Swimming Names 94 Swimmers to 2023-2024 National Team Roster

USA Swimming has announced the 2023-2024 US National Team roster which includes 94 athletes. That’s five fewer than the 99 who were named to the team last year, indicating more athletes qualifying in more events than last year.

The list is led by new pro Kate Douglass, who qualified in six events. Katie Ledecky and Regan Smith each qualified in four events, while seven other swimmers qualified in four events.

“The 2023-24 National Team roster truly showcases the depth of American swimming,” USA Swimming National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko said. “A young group of emerging swimmers will learn from veteran leaders as the athletes prepare for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials-Swimming and the Olympic Games next summer.”

Athletes qualified for this year’s team by being one of the top six fastest eligible swimmers in each individual Olympic event from January 1, 2023 through September 9, 2023.

The roster is a young one, with an average age of 21.7 years old. That includes 27 debutants making their first-ever National Team rosters.

The 94 athletes represent 45 USA Swimming clubs and 22 different states. 12 are current American Record holders in long course, while six are current World Record holders in long course.

The roster includes open water national teamers, who were named in May 2023 and are active through May 1, 2024.

Benefits of membership on the National Team include access to Elite Athlete Health Insurance, Direct Athlete Support funding (for the top 28 ranked male and female athletes), travel assistance to national meets, and access to the Olympic Training Center.

US Senior National Team debutants are marked with an asterisk (*)

Women’s Roster

Name Event(s) Hometown USA Swimming Club College Affiliation Phoebe Bacon 200 BK Chevy Chase, Md. Wisconsin Aquatics Wisconsin, ‘24 Katharine Berkoff 100 BK Missoula, Mont. Wolfpack Elite NC State, ‘23 Rachel Bernhardt* 100BR Charlotte, N.C. Team Charlotte Swimming Drexel, ‘17 Jillian Cox 400/800 FR Cedar Park, Texas Longhorn Aquatics Texas, ‘27 Claire Curzan 100/200 BK; 100 FL Cary, N.C. Alto Swim Club Virginia, ‘26 Catie Deloof* 50 FR Grosse Pointe, Mich. New York Athletic Club Michigan, ‘19 Kaitlyn Dobler 100/200 BR Portland, Ore. Trojan Swim Club USC, ‘24 Kate Douglass 50/100 FR; 100/200 BR; 100 FL; 200IM Pelham, N.Y. New York Athletic Club Virginia, ‘23 Piper Enge* 100 BR Mercer Island, Wash. Bellevue Club Swim Team ^Texas, ‘28 Hali Flickinger 200 FL York, Pa. Sun Devil Swimming Georgia, ‘17 Erin Gemmell 200 FR Potomac, Md. Nation’s Capital Swim Club Texas, ‘27 Katie Grimes 400/800/1500 FR; 400 IM Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada Undecided Kayla Han* 800/1500 FR La Mirada, Calif. La Mirada Armada Undecided Leah Hayes 200/400 IM Sugar Grove, Ill. Fox Valley Park District Riptides ^Virginia, ‘28 Tess Howley 200 FL Rockaway Park, N.Y. Long Island Aquatic Club Virginia, ‘27 Kate Hurst* 1500 FR Hillsdale, N.J. Scarlet Aquatics Undecided Torri Huske 50/100 FR; 100 FL; 200 IM Arlington, Va. Arlington Aquatic Club Stanford, ‘25 Lydia Jacoby 100 BR Seward, Alaska Seward Tsunami Swim Club Texas, ‘26 Lilly King 100/200 BR Evansville, Ind. Indiana Swim Club Indiana, ‘19 Annie Lazor 200 BR Beverly Hills, Mich. Indiana Swim Club Auburn, ‘16 Katie Ledecky 200/400/800/1500 FR; 400 IM Bethesda, Md. Gator Swim Club Stanford, ‘20 Lindsay Looney 200 FL Denison, Texas Sun Devil Swimming Arizona State, ‘24 Dakota Luther 200 FL Austin, Texas Longhorn Aquatics Georgia, ‘22 Ella Nelson 200 BR Nashville, Tenn. Nashville Aquatic Club Virginia, ‘24 Kennedy Noble* 100/200 BK Goodyear, Ariz. Wolfpack Elite NC State, ‘26 Teagan O’Dell* 200 BK Chino Hills, Calif. Mission Viejo Nadadores Undecided Maxine Parker 100 FR Bannockburn, Ill. Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA Virginia, ‘24 Kelly Pash 100 FL Carmel, Ind. Longhorn Aquatics Texas, ‘23 Alex Shackell* 200 FR; 200 FL Carmel, Ind. Carmel Swim Club Undecided Bella Sims 200/400 FR; 200 IM Henderson, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada Florida, ‘27 Leah Smith 200/400/800 FR; 400 IM Pittsburgh, Pa. Longhorn Aquatics Virginia, ‘17 Regan Smith 100/200 BK; 100/200 FL; 200 IM Lakeville, Minn. Sun Devil Swimming N/A Olivia Smoliga 50/100 FR; 100 BK Glenview, Ill. Sun Devil Swimming Georgia, ‘17 Isabelle Stadden 100 BK Blaine, Minn. California Aquatics California, ‘24 Erica Sullivan 1500 FR Las Vegas, Nev. Longhorn Aquatics Texas, ‘25 Alex Walsh 200 BR; 200/400 IM Nashville, Tenn. Nashville Aquatic Club Virginia, ‘24 Gretchen Walsh 50/100 FR; 100 FL Nashville, Tenn. Nashville Aquatic Club Virginia, ‘25 Claire Weinstein 200/400/800/1500 FR White Plains, N.Y. Sandpipers of Nevada Undecided Abbey Weitzeil 50/100 FR Santa Clarita, Calif. California Aquatics California, ‘19 Emma Weyant 400 IM Sarasota, Fla. Gator Swim Club Florida, ‘25 Rhyan White 200 BK Herriman, Utah Wolfpack Elite Alabama, ‘22

Men’s Roster