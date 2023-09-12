USA Swimming Names 94 Swimmers to 2023-2024 National Team Roster

USA Swimming has announced the 2023-2024 US National Team roster which includes 94 athletes. That’s five fewer than the 99 who were named to the team last year, indicating more athletes qualifying in more events than last year.
The list is led by new pro Kate Douglass, who qualified in six events. Katie Ledecky and Regan Smith each qualified in four events, while seven other swimmers qualified in four events.
“The 2023-24 National Team roster truly showcases the depth of American swimming,” USA Swimming National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko said. “A young group of emerging swimmers will learn from veteran leaders as the athletes prepare for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials-Swimming and the Olympic Games next summer.”
Athletes qualified for this year’s team by being one of the top six fastest eligible swimmers in each individual Olympic event from January 1, 2023 through September 9, 2023.
The roster is a young one, with an average age of 21.7 years old. That includes 27 debutants making their first-ever National Team rosters.
The 94 athletes represent 45 USA Swimming clubs and 22 different states. 12 are current American Record holders in long course, while six are current World Record holders in long course.
The roster includes open water national teamers, who were named in May 2023 and are active through May 1, 2024.
Benefits of membership on the National Team include access to Elite Athlete Health Insurance, Direct Athlete Support funding (for the top 28 ranked male and female athletes), travel assistance to national meets, and access to the Olympic Training Center.
- US Senior National Team debutants are marked with an asterisk (*)
Women’s Roster
|Name
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|USA Swimming Club
|College Affiliation
|Phoebe Bacon
|200 BK
|Chevy Chase, Md.
|Wisconsin Aquatics
|Wisconsin, ‘24
|Katharine Berkoff
|100 BK
|Missoula, Mont.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ‘23
|Rachel Bernhardt*
|100BR
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Team Charlotte Swimming
|Drexel, ‘17
|Jillian Cox
|400/800 FR
|Cedar Park, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘27
|Claire Curzan
|100/200 BK; 100 FL
|Cary, N.C.
|Alto Swim Club
|Virginia, ‘26
|Catie Deloof*
|50 FR
|Grosse Pointe, Mich.
|New York Athletic Club
|Michigan, ‘19
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|100/200 BR
|Portland, Ore.
|Trojan Swim Club
|USC, ‘24
|Kate Douglass
|50/100 FR; 100/200 BR; 100 FL; 200IM
|Pelham, N.Y.
|New York Athletic Club
|Virginia, ‘23
|Piper Enge*
|100 BR
|Mercer Island, Wash.
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|^Texas, ‘28
|Hali Flickinger
|200 FL
|York, Pa.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Georgia, ‘17
|Erin Gemmell
|200 FR
|Potomac, Md.
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|Texas, ‘27
|Katie Grimes
|400/800/1500 FR; 400 IM
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Undecided
|Kayla Han*
|800/1500 FR
|La Mirada, Calif.
|La Mirada Armada
|Undecided
|Leah Hayes
|200/400 IM
|Sugar Grove, Ill.
|Fox Valley Park District Riptides
|^Virginia, ‘28
|Tess Howley
|200 FL
|Rockaway Park, N.Y.
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|Virginia, ‘27
|Kate Hurst*
|1500 FR
|Hillsdale, N.J.
|Scarlet Aquatics
|Undecided
|Torri Huske
|50/100 FR; 100 FL; 200 IM
|Arlington, Va.
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|Stanford, ‘25
|Lydia Jacoby
|100 BR
|Seward, Alaska
|Seward Tsunami Swim Club
|Texas, ‘26
|Lilly King
|100/200 BR
|Evansville, Ind.
|Indiana Swim Club
|Indiana, ‘19
|Annie Lazor
|200 BR
|Beverly Hills, Mich.
|Indiana Swim Club
|Auburn, ‘16
|Katie Ledecky
|200/400/800/1500 FR; 400 IM
|Bethesda, Md.
|Gator Swim Club
|Stanford, ‘20
|Lindsay Looney
|200 FL
|Denison, Texas
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Arizona State, ‘24
|Dakota Luther
|200 FL
|Austin, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Georgia, ‘22
|Ella Nelson
|200 BR
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|Virginia, ‘24
|Kennedy Noble*
|100/200 BK
|Goodyear, Ariz.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ‘26
|Teagan O’Dell*
|200 BK
|Chino Hills, Calif.
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Undecided
|Maxine Parker
|100 FR
|Bannockburn, Ill.
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|Virginia, ‘24
|Kelly Pash
|100 FL
|Carmel, Ind.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘23
|Alex Shackell*
|200 FR; 200 FL
|Carmel, Ind.
|Carmel Swim Club
|Undecided
|Bella Sims
|200/400 FR; 200 IM
|Henderson, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Florida, ‘27
|Leah Smith
|200/400/800 FR; 400 IM
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Virginia, ‘17
|Regan Smith
|100/200 BK; 100/200 FL; 200 IM
|Lakeville, Minn.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|N/A
|Olivia Smoliga
|50/100 FR; 100 BK
|Glenview, Ill.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Georgia, ‘17
|Isabelle Stadden
|100 BK
|Blaine, Minn.
|California Aquatics
|California, ‘24
|Erica Sullivan
|1500 FR
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘25
|Alex Walsh
|200 BR; 200/400 IM
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|Virginia, ‘24
|Gretchen Walsh
|50/100 FR; 100 FL
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|Virginia, ‘25
|Claire Weinstein
|200/400/800/1500 FR
|White Plains, N.Y.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Undecided
|Abbey Weitzeil
|50/100 FR
|Santa Clarita, Calif.
|California Aquatics
|California, ‘19
|Emma Weyant
|400 IM
|Sarasota, Fla.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘25
|Rhyan White
|200 BK
|Herriman, Utah
|Wolfpack Elite
|Alabama, ‘22
Men’s Roster
|Name
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|USA Swimming Club
|College Affiliation
|Jack Aikins
|100/200 BK
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Swim Atlanta
|Virginia, ‘24
|Jack Alexy*
|50/100 FR
|Mendham, N.J.
|California Aquatics
|California, ‘25
|Michael Andrew
|50 FR
|Encinitas, Calif.
|MA Swim Academy
|N/A
|Hunter Armstrong
|100 BK
|Dover, Ohio
|New York Athletic Club
|N/A
|Shaine Casas
|100 FL; 200 IM
|McAllen, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|N/A
|Adam Chaney*
|100 BK
|Mason, Ohio
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘24
|Charlie Clark
|800/1500 FR
|Sandusky, Ohio
|Ohio State University
|Ohio State, ‘24
|Brooks Curry
|50/200 FR
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Louisiana State University
|LSU, ‘23
|Jack Dahlgren*
|200 FL
|Victoria, Minn.
|Team Triumph
|Missouri, ‘22
|Ross Dant
|800 FR
|Hickory, N.C.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ‘23
|Daniel Diehl
|200 BK
|Cumberland, Md.
|YMCA of Cumberland
|^NC State, ‘28
|Matt Fallon
|200 BR
|Warren, N.J.
|Athens Bulldog Swim Club
|Penn, ‘26
|Nic Fink
|100/200 BR
|Morristown, N.J.
|Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club
|Georgia, ‘15
|Bobby Finke
|800/1500 FR; 400 IM
|Clearwater, Fla.
|St. Petersburg Aquatics
|Florida, ‘22
|Carson Foster
|200 FR; 200 FL; 200/400 IM
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Mason Manta Rays
|Texas, ‘24
|Jake Foster
|100/200 BR
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Mason Manta Rays
|Texas, ‘23
|Will Gallant
|800/1500 FR
|Canton, Conn.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ‘24
|Ian Grum*
|200 BK
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Dynamo Swim Club
|Georgia, ‘23
|Chris Guiliano*
|100 FR
|Douglassville, Pa.
|University Of Notre Dame
|Notre Dame, ‘25
|Zach Harting
|100/200 FL
|Huntsville, Ala.
|Cardinal Aquatics
|Louisville, ‘19
|Adian Hayes*
|100 FL
|Norman, Okla.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ‘25
|Thomas Heilman*
|100/200 FL
|Crozet, Vir.
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|Undecided
|Ryan Held
|50/100 FR
|Springfield, Ill.
|New York Athletic Club
|NC State, ‘18
|Luke Hobson
|200 FR
|Reno, Nev.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘25
|David Johnston
|400/800/1500 FR
|Dallas, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘24
|Trenton Julian
|200 FL; 200 IM
|Glendale, Calif.
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|California, ‘21
|Chase Kalisz
|200/400 IM
|Baltimore, Md.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Georgia, ‘17
|Drew Kibler
|200 FR
|Carmel, Ind.
|Carmel Swim Club
|Texas, ‘22
|Matt King
|50/100 FR
|Snohomish, Wash.
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|N/A
|Jonny Kulow*
|50 FR
|Lander, Wyo.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|ASU, ‘26
|Destin Lasco
|100FR; 100/200 BK; 200 IM
|Linwood, N.J.
|California Aquatics
|California, ‘24
|Mason Laur*
|200 FL; 400 IM
|Naples, Fla.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘25
|Will Licon
|200 BR
|El Paso, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘17
|Jay Litherland
|400 IM
|Alpharetta, Ga.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Georgia, ‘18
|Jake Magahey
|400 FR
|Dacula, Ga.
|Athens Bulldog Swim Club
|Georgia, ‘24
|Mitch Mason*
|100 BR
|Houston, Texas
|Louisiana State University
|LSU, ‘24
|Josh Matheny*
|100/200 BR
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Indiana Swim Club
|Indiana, ‘25
|Daniel Matheson*
|800/1500 FR
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|ASU, ‘25
|Rex Maurer*
|400 FR
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|Stanford, ‘27
|Macguire McDuff*
|100 FR
|Saint Johns, Fla.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘25
|Cody Miller
|100 BR
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|Indiana, ‘14
|Jake Mitchell
|200/400 FR
|Carmel, Ind.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘24
|Ryan Murphy
|100/200 BK; 100 FL
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|California Aquatics
|California, ‘17
|Baylor Nelson*
|400IM
|Huntersville, N.C.
|Aggie Swim Club
|Texas A&M, ‘25
|Noah Nichols*
|100 BR
|Midlothian, Va.
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|Virginia, ‘24
|Justin Ress
|100 BK
|Cary, N.C.
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|NC State, ‘15
|Dare Rose
|100 FL
|Jersey City, N.J.
|California Aquatics
|California, ‘24
|Levi Sandidge*
|1500 FR
|Richardson, Texas
|Kentucky Aquatics
|Kentucky, ‘26
|Aaron Shackell*
|400 FR
|Carmel, Ind.
|Carmel Swim Club
|California, ‘27
|Kieran Smith
|200/400 FR
|Ridgefield, Conn.
|Ridgefield Aquatic Club
|Florida, ‘22
|Charlie Swanson
|200 BR
|Richmond, Va.
|NOVA of Virginia
|Michigan, ‘21
|Hunter Tapp
|200 BK
|Louisville, Ky.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ‘23
|Maximus Williamson*
|200 IM
|Southlake, Texas
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|Undecided