Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

David Marsh’s #1 Skill to Work on in an Olympic Year

Speaking with David Marsh at the 2023 ASCA World Clinic, the Cal associate head coach offered insight into what he took away from this summer and how he will carry it into the upcoming Olympic season. Marsh took note of how successful swimmers at the world championships were strategically moving from prelims to semi-finals to finals. The veteran coach hopes to instill this skill into the swimmers at Cal who have hopes of qualifying for the Olympic Games and medaling there.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!