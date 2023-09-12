David Marsh’s #1 Skill to Work on in an Olympic Year

Speaking with David Marsh at the 2023 ASCA World Clinic, the Cal associate head coach offered insight into what he took away from this summer and how he will carry it into the upcoming Olympic season. Marsh took note of how successful swimmers at the world championships were strategically moving from prelims to semi-finals to finals. The veteran coach hopes to instill this skill into the swimmers at Cal who have hopes of qualifying for the Olympic Games and medaling there.
