USA Swimming Announces 2024 Domestic Meet Schedule; Adds 18&Under Spring Cups

USA Swimming has announced the dates and (most) locations for its 2024 meet schedule, with a total of 11 different competition weekends spanning 19 different locations.

18&Under Spring Cups:

The addition of three locations for 18&under Spring Cups is one of the highlights to the new schedule. Back in 2021, four competition sites hosted 18&under Spring Cups to help make up for the cancelations due to COVID-19 in the 2020 calendar year.

At the end of January this year, USA Swimming said that it “remains interested” in bringing the Spring Cups back for 2024, and now they have done so. Unlike 2021, the Spring Cups for this upcoming spring will be held at three sites instead of four.

Club Excellence Challenge Series

Although the meets already existed, USA Swimming has announced that the Speedo Grand Challenge, Atlanta Classic, and Longhorn Elite Invite will now be the “Club Excellence Challenge Series”. USA Swimming already has a “Club Excellence Program” in place which “identifies and recognizes USA Swimming member clubs for [their] commitment to performance excellence.”

Summer Champs

Once again taking after the 2021 calendar year, the LCM Summer Championships will look a little different. In 2021, the Summer Championships were not held in one location. Instead, it hosted both junior and senior swimmers in an east and west location. This summer was also different as it hosted the TYR Pro Championships and the Summer Junior Championships. For 2024, the Senior Summer Championship and Junior Summer National Championships will be combined.

US Open 25 Yards

Another notable meet on the calendar is that the US Open at the beginning of December will be in the short course yards (25 yards) format. The meet has been held under the long course meters (50 meters) format since 2016. In 2016, the winter after the Rio Olympics, the “Winter National Championships” were held under the 25 yards format.

Full 2024 Domestic Meet Schedule: