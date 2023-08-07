USA Swimming Announces 2024 Domestic Meet Schedule; Adds 18&Under Spring Cups

USA Swimming has announced the dates and (most) locations for its 2024 meet schedule, with a total of 11 different competition weekends spanning 19 different locations.
18&Under Spring Cups:
The addition of three locations for 18&under Spring Cups is one of the highlights to the new schedule. Back in 2021, four competition sites hosted 18&under Spring Cups to help make up for the cancelations due to COVID-19 in the 2020 calendar year.
At the end of January this year, USA Swimming said that it “remains interested” in bringing the Spring Cups back for 2024, and now they have done so. Unlike 2021, the Spring Cups for this upcoming spring will be held at three sites instead of four.
Club Excellence Challenge Series
Although the meets already existed, USA Swimming has announced that the Speedo Grand Challenge, Atlanta Classic, and Longhorn Elite Invite will now be the “Club Excellence Challenge Series”. USA Swimming already has a “Club Excellence Program” in place which “identifies and recognizes USA Swimming member clubs for [their] commitment to performance excellence.”
Summer Champs
Once again taking after the 2021 calendar year, the LCM Summer Championships will look a little different. In 2021, the Summer Championships were not held in one location. Instead, it hosted both junior and senior swimmers in an east and west location. This summer was also different as it hosted the TYR Pro Championships and the Summer Junior Championships. For 2024, the Senior Summer Championship and Junior Summer National Championships will be combined.
US Open 25 Yards
Another notable meet on the calendar is that the US Open at the beginning of December will be in the short course yards (25 yards) format. The meet has been held under the long course meters (50 meters) format since 2016. In 2016, the winter after the Rio Olympics, the “Winter National Championships” were held under the 25 yards format.
Full 2024 Domestic Meet Schedule:
|Dates
|Event
|Location
|Jan 10-13
|TYR Pro Swim Series
|
Knoxville, Tenn.
|Mar 6-9
|TYR Pro Swim Series
|Westmont, Ill.
|Apr 10-13
|TYR Pro Swim Series
|
San Antonio, Texas
|May 3-5
|Open Water National and Junior National Championships
|
Sarasota, Fla.
|May 1-4 or May 2-5
|18&U Spring Cups: three sites
|
Elkhart, Ind; Mesa, Ariz; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|May 15-18
|Club Excellence Challenge Series
|
Speedo Grand Challenge, Irvine, Calif; Atlanta Classic, Atlanta, Ga; Longhorn Elite Invite, Austin, Texas
|Jun 15-23
|U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming
|
Indianapolis, Ind.
|Jul 23-27
|Speedo Summer Champs (senior & junior combined)
|Irvine, Calif.
|Jul 24-27
|Futures: five sites
|
Huntsville, Ala; Austin, Texas; Minneapolis, Minn; Sacramento, Calif; Richmond, Va. (Jul 25-28)
|Dec 4-7
|Toyota U.S. Open (25y)
|TBA
|Dec 11-14
|Speedo Winter Juniors
|
West: TBD East: TBD
Can’t believe Paris is around the corner damn I getting old
US Open in yards NOOOOOOO
The 2024 US Open is yards? Yuck.
Nah I’m excited to see the pros swim yards! Might see some US Open/American records go down (Katie Ledecky sub-15 1650?)
Honestly, I think it’s fun.
-Post-Olympics there will be a lot of athletes taking time off, so I doubt there will be high attendance from the big names as they’ve potentially been back in the pool for a short while.
-If the US wants to continue to push yards, then they need to embrace it at some high-level capacity. There’s no better time than after an Olympics when the waters are calm.
-There could be a few ARs that are broken. I think of Grothe’s 500 free from 2016 as an example.
-A great excuse for some big name athletes to swim off events, or some big name athletes to relive some of their NCAA glory.… Read more »