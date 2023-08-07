Washington State Picks Up In-State Commitment from Hannah Huarte

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hannah Huarte has announced her decision to join the Washington State Cougars for the 2023-24 season.

Huarte excels in freestyle and butterfly events. During her high school career, Huarte competed for Bellevue Club Swim Team and attended Eastside Catholic High School.

Huarte is a rare in-state recruit for the Cougars: in spite of being the only Power 5 swimming program in the state of Washington, just two swimmers on their 2022-2023 roster were from there: junior Hailey Grotte from NW Blue Crush Aquatic Club and senior Jewel Springer from King Aquatic Club.

“I am beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic journey at Washington State University! I am so grateful for my family and their continuous support throughout this process. I would also like to thank my coaches, especially Abi, my teammates, and friends for their guidance and patience. I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team and family! Go COUGS!! #gocougs #WAZZU 🐾”

Huarte had a stellar meet at the 2022 Washington 3A High School State Championship, taking away best times in both the 100 and 200 freestyles. In the 200 free final, Huarte finished 4th in 1:52.01 after swimming a 1:51.23 in prelims. Huarte placed 4th in the 100 free as well (52.14).

At Bellevue Club’s midseason meet this past season, the Pacific Northwest 15&O Winter SC Championships, Huarte set a personal record in the 100 fly, touching in 57.67 to earn 13th.

Huarte placed 16th in the 200 butterfly at Speedo Sectionals in Federal Way this spring. Her time of 2:06.15 from the prelims beat her previous best of 2:07.85 by over a second.

Top Times (SCY):

100 free – 52.14

200 free – 1:51.23

500 free – 5:00.62

100 fly – 57.67

200 fly – 2:06.15

Huarte’s 200 fly best time would have been 4th on Washington State’s team this past season. The Cougar’s have had great success with butterflyer Dori Hathazi, who competed at the NCAA Championships in the 200 fly this year.

Washington State’s women finished 8th of 8 teams at the 2023 Pac-12 Conference Championships. Breaststroker Emily Lundgren picked up the Cougars’ only podium finish of the meet, placing 3rd in the 200 breast with a 2:08.33.

Huarte is the latest addition to the Cougar women’s incoming class of 2023 consisting of Mira Szimcsak, Mehlika Kuzeh Yalcin, and Kate Bluford.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.