USA Swimming Announces Three Stop 2024 Pro Swim Series Schedule

USA Swimming has announced its a three-stop schedule for the 2024 Pro Swim Series. All three have hosted a Pro Swim Series stop before.

The 2024 series will run from January through April, with stops each month except February.

January 10-13: Knoxville, Tennessee

March 6-9: Westmont, Illinois

April 10-13: San Antonio, Texas

Knoxville, Tennessee has been on the Pro Swim calendar since 2019, now marking six straight years with stops. Although 2021 and 2022 had changes to the meet, the city was the first stop on the 2023 series.

Notably, Knoxville was also home to the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships.

The next stop on the schedule is Westmont, Illinois. This is the third year in a row in which Westmont, located in the suburbs of Chicago, will host a Pro Swim stop.

The final stop will be in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio was not a part of the four-stop 2023 Series but was a part of the 2022 series.

A notable change from this year to next year is the elimination of a stop in May. This year, Mission Viejo, California hosted the final stop five weekends before the start of US World Trials that took place at the end of June in Indianapolis. In 2024, the final stop in San Antonio will take place nine weeks before the start of the 2024 US Olympic Trials that will take place in Indianapolis in the middle of June.

The full 2024 USA Swimming domestic calendar can be seen below, with notable changes and additions found here: