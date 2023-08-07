Florida Gators Announce 2023-24 Competition Schedule

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida swim and dive announced the 2023-24 schedule on Monday morning. The Gators will host three dual events and the Florida Invitational at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Natatorium.

Florida will open up the 2023-24 season on the road, competing in two different locations. The Gators will face Nova Southeastern and Florida Atlantic in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. The women’s team will go against SEC opponent Vanderbilt the same day in Nashville, Tennessee. The Dores, who only compete in women’s swimming and diving, finished 12th at last February’s conference championships. The meet is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Following a two-week break, the Gators will host Virginia in their first home meet on Friday, Oct. 13. The women go head-to-head with the reigning three-time NCAA champions, with competition beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Florida then will face back-to-back conference opponents, hosting rivals Georgia on Friday, Oct. 27 before trekking to Knoxville, Tennessee to face Tennessee on Friday, Nov. 3rd. The Lady Vols were runner-up at the SEC Conference Championships, while the men came in third.

The Gators close out the 2023 calendar year with two straight competitive invitationals, heading to Athens, Georgia to compete in the Georgia Invite from Nov. 16-18, then swimming at the US Open from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

The new year opens up back in Knoxville at the Tennessee Diving Invite from Jan. 3-5, while simultaneously hosting South Carolina on Jan. 5 before heading to Ocala, Florida on Jan. 26 to conclude the dual meet schedule against Florida State. Florida returns back at home, hosting the Florida Invite from Feb. 1-3.

The Gators begin postseason at the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships on Feb. 20-24 in Auburn, Alabama, as the men and women go for back-to-back conference titles. Qualified divers will compete at the NCAA Diving Zones from Mar. 3-6.

The season concedes at the NCAA Swimming National Championships, with the women swimming in Athens, Georgia from Mar. 20-23 and the men in Indianapolis, Indiana on Mar. 27-30.

2023-24 Florida Men’s and Women’s Swimming Schedule: