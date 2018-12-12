UNC-Commit Hvas Scores 2 Norwegian Records In 1 Race

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Tomoe Hvas of Norway is representing his nation well at these 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships, having already notched two new National Records in just one race. Competing in tonight’s men’s 100m butterfly semi-finals, the 18-year-old registered a new national standard in the race, stopping the clock at 50.49. That positions Hvas as 9th and just one spot out of the final, pending any scratches.

However, the UNC-commit blasted an opening 50m split of 23.05 in his performance, a time which registers as a new 50m fly NR in itself. As such, Hvas scored 2 National Records in 1 swim tonight.

The Omega Results post Hvas’ 100m fly mark as a new World Junior Record as well. SwimSwam’s records had this WJR as belonging to China’s Li Zhuhaho at 49.53 from last November, but that was never officially ratified by FINA.

Hvas won Norway’s only medal at this summer’s Junior European Championships, taking silver in the 50 fly in 23.68 (LCM). This past year, he also set LCM national marks in the 50 and 100 butterflys, going 23.59 and 52.71.

He was originally expected to join the 2018-19 class at UNC, but will be deferring his student-athlete career until after the 2020 season.