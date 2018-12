Mundial Hangzhou día 2: Estados Unidos triunfa llevándose 5 oros

Race Video: Murphy Vs Xu Vs Kolesnikov In Men’s 100 Back American Ryan Murphy hit the wall just .03 ahead of runner-up Xu Jiayu in tonight’s men’s 100m backstroke final at the Short Course World Championships.

Caeleb Dressel: L’Uomo Che Ogni Volta Che Nuota Stabilisce Un Record CAMPIONATO MONDIALE IN VASCA CORTA FINA 2018 11/16 Dicembre 2018 Hangzhou (Cina) Swimswam Italia Guida Sito web dell’evento Programma Gare…

Watch Cameron Van Der Burgh Win Gold In One Of His Last Races Ever In his most recent race before announcing his impending retirement, South African Olympic gold medalist Cameron van der Burgh showed the world why he’s been on top for so long.

El campeón olímpico Cameron Van der Burgh se retira Cameron van der Burgh ha anunciado su retirada durante los campeonatos del mundo en Hangzhou, tas ganar el oro en 100m braza.

2018 SC Worlds: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships Tuesday, December 11th- Sunday, December 16th Hangzhou, China Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International…

Watch Pieroni Outside-Smoke His Way To 200 Free Gold In Hangzhou Lane 8 was just a means to an end for American Blake Pieroni in tonight’s 200m freestyle at the Short Course World Championships.

Hyland Nabs 2nd Irish National Record In As Many Days After registering a new 200m butterfly Irish National Record in yesterday’s heats, Brendan Hyland continued his Short Course World Championships journey with another national standard in this morning’s 100m fly sprint.