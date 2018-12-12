Hyland Nabs 2nd Irish National Record In As Many Days

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

After registering a new 200m butterfly Irish National Record in yesterday’s heats, Brendan Hyland continued his Short Course World Championships journey with another national standard in this morning’s 100m fly sprint.

Splitting 24.07/27.47, the National Centre Dublin athlete produced a morning mark of 51.54 to place 20th overall. That time not only checks-in as Hyland’s personal best, but also hacks .66 off of the previous Irish NR of 52.20 set by Conor Brines 2 years ago.

In yesterday’s 200m fly race, Hyland produced a monster personal best of 1:53.19, hacking over 3 seconds off of his own previous career-fastest and Irish national standard of 1:56.87.

More records may yet fall in Hangzhou for the emerging swimming nation of Ireland, as Conor Ferguson, Shane Ryan and Darragh Greene are all competing tomorrow.