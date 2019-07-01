Turkish National Record-Holder Aleyna Ozkan Verbally Commits to Duke (2020)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Turkish national team swimmer and record holder Aleyna Ozkan has announced her verbal commitment to swim at Duke University beginning in the 2020-2021 season. Her announcement can be found on her Instagram page:

Aleyna, who swims for the Fenerbahce Sports Club (Istanbul) and the Turkish Swimming Federation has stood out in multiple national and international competitions. At the 2018 LEN European Junior Championships, she earned a bronze medal in the 50m fly and she placed 8th in the 100m fly. Her 50 fly was fast enough to make her the current Turkish record-holder in the event. In 2017 she was a semi-finalist at the World Junior Championships in the 50 and 100 fly.

Top LCM Times:

50 fly 26.83

100 fly 1.00.08

50 free 27.57

100 free 1.00 04

200 free 2.10.65

Top SCM Times:

50 fly 26.53

100 fly 59.60

200 fly 2.14.19

She will be joining 5-time Maryland high school champion Catherine Belyakov.

